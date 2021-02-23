Cassidy Has Released His New Album 'Da Wiseman' (Explicit)





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassidy_larsiny/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Back with a vengeance, rapper Cassidy has dropped his newest album "Da Wiseman." This freestyle rapper is coming into 2021 hot, once again showcasing his ability to change up his style to reach listeners who favor more than just your average rap and hip-hop.This new album is a compilation of traditional freestyle rap and new gangster rap. Cassidy reflects on memories of his past and brings light to problems we continue to face today. The aggressive tone and demeanor takes a sudden turn when Cassidy hits listeners with lyrics that hold powerful meaning in this every changing world.Accumulating over 11 million streams in 2020, Cassidy continues to climb the hip hop ladder and refuses to quit. The Philadelphia native checks every box in this new album, creating a masterpiece that fits the pallet of new and old rap/hip-hop followers. Cassidy is back on the rise, from the streets of Philadelphia to the Billboard charts, as "Da Wiseman" gives us that classic hip hop feel with those new hip hop beats. With this new album we also get to experience a more sophisticated side of Cassidy, rapping about the harsh truth of the world we face every day.Da Wiseman - Track List:Da 4 ElementsWhere the Bars GoBar After Bar Double UpWhat It WasHere We Go AgainF*** It UpMore of ThatLean on MeTake U DereCan't Do It AloneSoundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/cassidy-official/sets/da-wisemanYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kq-PZkt9bUUCKO3eqx5WwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassidy_larsiny/



