Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/02/2021

Cassidy Has Released His New Album 'Da Wiseman' (Explicit)

Cassidy Has Released His New Album 'Da Wiseman' (Explicit)
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Back with a vengeance, rapper Cassidy has dropped his newest album "Da Wiseman." This freestyle rapper is coming into 2021 hot, once again showcasing his ability to change up his style to reach listeners who favor more than just your average rap and hip-hop.

This new album is a compilation of traditional freestyle rap and new gangster rap. Cassidy reflects on memories of his past and brings light to problems we continue to face today. The aggressive tone and demeanor takes a sudden turn when Cassidy hits listeners with lyrics that hold powerful meaning in this every changing world.

Accumulating over 11 million streams in 2020, Cassidy continues to climb the hip hop ladder and refuses to quit. The Philadelphia native checks every box in this new album, creating a masterpiece that fits the pallet of new and old rap/hip-hop followers.

Cassidy is back on the rise, from the streets of Philadelphia to the Billboard charts, as "Da Wiseman" gives us that classic hip hop feel with those new hip hop beats. With this new album we also get to experience a more sophisticated side of Cassidy, rapping about the harsh truth of the world we face every day.

Da Wiseman - Track List:
Da 4 Elements
Where the Bars Go
Bar After Bar
Double Up
What It Was
Here We Go Again
F*** It Up
More of That
Lean on Me
Take U Dere
Can't Do It Alone

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/cassidy-official/sets/da-wiseman
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kq-PZkt9bUUCKO3eqx5Ww
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cassidy_larsiny/






Most read news of the week
NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"
Deon Kipping "God Is Working" Trending At Gospel Radio, Launches Record Label The Underestimated Group
Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'
Hip-Hop Icon Nelly Releases His 20th Anniversary Live Performance Of 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety
Psych Rockers Spirit Mother To Be Featured Saturday, 2/20, On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series
Yo-Υo Ma & Kathryn Stott Release "Υou'll Never Walk Alone" To Support Musicians In Need
Jordan Davis Releases New Music Video "Almost Maybes" Featuring Hannah Brown


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0199771 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001636266708374 secs