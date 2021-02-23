Conan Gray Premieres "Overdrive" Official Music Video





Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021 as he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon. First up " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Conan Gray comments on the " Overdrive " music video, "I do this thing when I'm in public where I'll see some beautiful stranger and all of a sudden I'm imagining an entire life with them. The house we'd live in, the reckless, wild life we'd have, the alternate reality I could live if I had the courage to go up and talk to them. That's what the Overdrive video is, it's a fantasy. It's the daydream I have every time somebody catches my eye on the street, the daydream I'm having every day I sit alone in my house during this pandemic. The wild nights and the excitement of being young and limitless. With the Overdrive video, I wanted to let the people watching escape reality the same way I do when I listen to the song. I wanted to make something that just makes you feel good. I think we all need that right now.""a combustible pop track that will sound smashing on both nighttime highway rides and in packed crowds." - Billboard"Gray abandons all inhibitions on this track…that would be well at home on an album or Super Bowl Set…" - V Magazine"Conan Gray's 'Overdrive' Is A Huge, Sparkling Love Song Destined For Arenas" - UPROXX"Featuring his fresh, soothing pop vocals, " Overdrive " is the perfect song to let loose and feel free despite the world's current state." - HypebaeLong before closing in on over 3 billion streams in three years, achieving platinum singles, and attracting unanimous applause courtesy of everyone from Sir Elton John to Taylor Swift, Conan Gray turned his bedroom into an escape from the darkness around him and a de facto creative hive.At just 12-years-old, the Central Texas native wrote songs at a feverish pace and engaged followers on social media with a flurry of content, including hand drawings, photographs, Vlogs, and raw thoughts. By the time he released his debut single "Idle Town" in 2018, the audience was not only ready for what he had to say, but they also needed it. Over the next three years, he filled that need with the Sunset Season EP, three sold out North American tours and two sold out European tours, and his 2020 full-length debut album, Kid Krow [Republic Records]. The record bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart, #2 on the Top Album Sales chart, and #5 on the Top 200, scoring "The Top New Artist Debut of 2020" and "The Top Solo Full Length Album Debut of 2020." It yielded a pair of platinum singles—" Heather " and "Maniac." Along the way, he delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Today Show. Crowned "Best New Artist" by Billboard and touted among People's "Ones To Watch," he also garnered praise from Vogue, V Man, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Paper, The Fader, Forbes, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, Seventeen, and many more.Conan has ultimately affirmed himself as the voice of his generation by speaking directly to that generation with care and without a filter. He'll continue to do so in 2021 as he readies new music and much more to come on the horizon. First up " Overdrive ".



