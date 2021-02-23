Phase 1, New EP By M Soto, Released On All Major Streaming Platforms

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) M SOTO, the rising singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, today announced the release of his new EP, PHASE 1, on all major streaming platforms. The opening track, 'Maserati Wheels', lasts two minutes and forty-two seconds and sits at 80bpm. The track commences with a twelve second instrumental introduction that sets the tone for the proceeding verse. M Soto's vocal color is clean and emotive; seamlessly synchronizing with the flow of the instrumental accompaniment.



The cinematic strings combine with the prominent vocal line and steady beat to deliver just the right amount of dynamic diversity to ensure that the melody is engaging from start to finish. By the time this track draws to a close, listeners will find themselves humming along with the memorable progression and in need of hitting that repeat button for another listen.



Although the Extended Play (EP) recording is technically grouped under one genre classification, each track delivers a diverse range of compositional elements that showcase M Soto's songwriting talent; from the amalgamation of a rhythmic beat, stylistic guitar riff and foundational bass that provide the perfect platform for the impressive lyricism of 'For Me', the ominous melodic progression and catchy hook of 'Leave', to the creative vocal layering that adds a depth to the overall sound of 'Coaster'.



From the well balanced production and creative compositional arrangements, to the impressive vocal performance, fans of M Soto, as well as those who appreciate new and creative music, will definitely want to hear this EP.



M Soto is an up-and-coming artist who burst onto the streaming scene in 2019. The rising songwriter and producer is currently based in Brooklyn, NY. Although he receives creative inspiration from a number of styles, M Soto combines a variety of compositional elements to form his unique sound. To date, M Soto has two albums and eight singles/EPs in his online discography. Some of his most popular tracks include the likes of 'Throw That Dough', amassing almost 164,400 streams, 'All of You', gathering over

25,300 streams, and 'Leave', with over 16,800 streams.

With more than 43,600 regular monthly listeners on Spotify alone, there is no denying the fact that M Soto has developed a dedicated following of loyal fans.



