Papa Roach Reveal Remastered "Broken As Me (Ft. Danny Worsnop Of Asking Alexandria)" Off Second Greatest Hits Album Due 3/19

21. Leader of the Broken Hearts (Live Acoustic) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In yet another showing of their deep catalogue, iconic, multi-platinum rock band PAPA ROACH have shared a brand new, remastered version of their 2015 release, "Broken As Me," inviting vocalist Danny Worsnop from British rock group Asking Alexandria to feature on the song."He's been on our list for a while," said PAPA ROACH's lead singer Jacoby Shaddix, "and having just toured together, we thought of Danny first when listening to some of the deeper cuts on the album. With the pandemic in full swing, Danny was down right away. He's one of the best vocalists in rock music, so we're happy he said yes."Worsnop added, "Making music with my friends is something I always love and enjoy so when Jacoby called me about doing something together I was in right away. The Papa Roach guys have been close friends for a long time now and I'm glad they were able to see that the only thing holding them back from stardom all these years was not having me sing on a new version of one of their songs. I think this is really going to put them on the map and from the bottom of my heart, they're welcome!"The track, with such emotionally charged lyrics and raw, powerful vocals from both artists, is set to be included on their second greatest hits collection, GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS, out March 19 on Better Noise Music. Check out the re-energized version of "Broken As Me" in the lyric video above or streaming HERE.GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS features 21 tracks including 12 of the band's recent Top 10 singles released between 2010-2019 through Better Noise Music. The set also includes previously unreleased remixes and acoustic recordings recorded Live at YouTube Studios in NYC. This set marks the Sacramento band's second greatest hits collection, a benchmark seldom reached by contemporaries; their first greatest hits set, …To Be Loved-The Best of Papa Roach, comprised their time from 1999-2009 on Interscope Records.Meanwhile, "The Ending (Remastered 2020)"-the first single from GREATEST HITS VOL. 2: THE BETTER NOISE YEARS-was released last November and is currently #4 at Active Rock radio. It was accompanied by a haunting music video comprised of footage from the upcoming BETTER NOISE FILMS horror-thriller movie THE RETALIATORS which debuts in the Autumn and will feature vocalist JACOBY SHADDIX's motion picture debut."We wanted to commemorate the last 10 years of our journey with a sampling of the music that got us here," shares guitarist Jerry Horton. "None of it could have been possible without the support of all of our families, our friends, or team and most of all, you-our fans."Pre-order/pre-save Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years here.PAPA ROACH have continued to stretch their boundaries throughout the years, including features with artists outside their genre-such as their 2017 track "Periscope" with pop artist Skylar Grey (which is included on the new release)-and most recently collaborating with TikTok star/up-and-coming artist JERIS JOHNSON on a new version of their iconic hit "Last Resort."To date PAPA ROACH have led the path for contemporary rock artists in the digital streaming era with over 2 billion streams globally and 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. This set encompasses their career history of over 20 Top 5 Active Rock singles, 13 of which occurred in the past decade including four #1 singles -"Face Everything and Rise" (2014), "Help" and "Born For Greatness" (both 2017) and "Come Around" (2019).TRACK LISTING:1. Born For Greatness (Remastered 2020)2. Help (Remastered 2020)3. Elevate (Remastered 2020)4. Come Around (Remastered 2020)5. Broken As Me (feat. Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria)6. Falling Apart (Remastered 2020)7. Who Do You Trust? (Remastered 2020)8. Gravity (feat. Maria Brink) (Remastered 2020)9. American Dreams (Remastered 2020)10. Face Everything and Rise (Remastered 2020)11. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey) (Remastered 2020)12. Still Swingin' (Remastered 2020)13. The Ending (Remastered 2020)14. Burn (Remastered 2020)15. Kick In The Teeth (Remastered 2020)16. Elevate (Aelonia Remix)17. Help (Aelonia Remix)18. Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)19. Top of the World (Aelonia Remix)20. Face Everything and Rise (Live Acoustic)21. Leader of the Broken Hearts (Live Acoustic)



