Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 23/02/2021

Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan On Course For Highest New Entry With 'Let's Go Home Together'

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's UK Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan are on course to claim this week's highest new entry on the UK Singles Chart with Let's Go Home Together.
The collaboration is the UK's most downloaded song so far this week following the duo's performance of the track on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (Feb. 19), and lands at Number 17 on the UK Chart: First Look. If the song's momentum continues, Let's Go Home Together would mark Ella's first Top 40 single as a lead artist in over six years, since Yours went Top 20 in December 2014. In that six years, Ella has featured on Top 40 hits from Sigma, Kygo and Jax Jones, and has uncredited vocals on Nathan Dawe and KSI's 2020 Top 3 single Lighter.

Let's Go Home Together will also mark Tom Grennan's first Top 40 single, although he could also claim his second this week as Little Bit Of Love climbs to Number 36.

A belated birthday present for Olivia Rodrigo who celebrated her 18th birthday yesterday (Feb. 20) - Drivers License is set to pull over at Number 1 for a seventh week.

A flurry of dance anthems climbing the UK Chart are set to hit new highs this week, including Tiesto's The Business (4), Riton x Nightcrawlers' Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman (5), and ATB, Topic & A7S' Your Love (14).

Finally US rapper Cardi B's latest single Up could enter the Top 20 for the first time, up three to 19 on today's sales flash.






Most read news of the week
NF Announces New Project Clouds (The Mixtape) Out March 26, With Ominous Title Track And Video For "Clouds"
Universal Music Group Launches Virgin Music Label And Artist Services
Greta Van Fleet Shares Ethereal New Music Video "Heat Above"
Big Daddy Swolls Drops Another Hip Hop Party-Starting Anthem 'Roll It Back'
Hip-Hop Icon Nelly Releases His 20th Anniversary Live Performance Of 'Country Grammar' In Its Entirety
Psych Rockers Spirit Mother To Be Featured Saturday, 2/20, On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series
Yo-Υo Ma & Kathryn Stott Release "Υou'll Never Walk Alone" To Support Musicians In Need
Bon Jovi Release New Video For Single "Story Of Love"
Deon Kipping "God Is Working" Trending At Gospel Radio, Launches Record Label The Underestimated Group


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203171 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018911361694336 secs