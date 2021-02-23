Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan On Course For Highest New Entry With 'Let's Go Home Together'







Finally US rapper Cardi B's latest single Up could enter the Top 20 for the first time, up three to 19 on today's sales flash. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday's UK Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports. Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan are on course to claim this week's highest new entry on the UK Singles Chart with Let's Go Home Together.The collaboration is the UK's most downloaded song so far this week following the duo's performance of the track on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (Feb. 19), and lands at Number 17 on the UK Chart: First Look. If the song's momentum continues, Let's Go Home Together would mark Ella's first Top 40 single as a lead artist in over six years, since Yours went Top 20 in December 2014. In that six years, Ella has featured on Top 40 hits from Sigma, Kygo and Jax Jones, and has uncredited vocals on Nathan Dawe and KSI's 2020 Top 3 single Lighter.Let's Go Home Together will also mark Tom Grennan's first Top 40 single, although he could also claim his second this week as Little Bit Of Love climbs to Number 36.A belated birthday present for Olivia Rodrigo who celebrated her 18th birthday yesterday (Feb. 20) - Drivers License is set to pull over at Number 1 for a seventh week.A flurry of dance anthems climbing the UK Chart are set to hit new highs this week, including Tiesto's The Business (4), Riton x Nightcrawlers' Friday ft. Mufasa & Hypeman (5), and ATB, Topic & A7S' Your Love (14).Finally US rapper Cardi B's latest single Up could enter the Top 20 for the first time, up three to 19 on today's sales flash.



