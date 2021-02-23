Charlie Nieland Presents 'The Land Of Accidents', A Dark Anthem To Not-Belonging



Produced, Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Charlie Nieland New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the March 5 release of his new 'Divisions' LP, NYC-based producer indie music veteran Charlie Nieland presents the single 'The Land of Accidents' with a new video, directed by NYC-based multi-faceted artist Hypnodoll, who spectacularly unearths our worldly connection with her expansive, visceral music video."The Land Of Accidents is a dark anthem to not-belonging, inspired by a passage in the novel 'White Teeth' by Zadie Smith: a dialogue between the thirst for acceptance and freedom. The suffering we feel in our estrangement can just as easily be liberation. "Nothing happens the way you expected," says Charlie Nieland."Written as part of the international performance series, Bushwick Book Club, I recorded 'The Land Of Accidents' to be part of the upcoming 'Divisions' album. As Joseph Campbell says, "We're in a free fall into future… But all you have to do to transform your hell into a paradise is to turn your fall into a voluntary act… Joyfully participate in the sorrows of the world and everything changes."Hypnodoll lends some insight into this new clip: "This video was inspired by our beautiful earth and it's ancient history. Where we're from can often feel as if it were projected onto us — but in the end, we are all made of stardust".To date, Nieland has previewed tracks from this album, including 'Tightrope', 'So Few Have So Much', 'Pawns' and 'Divisions'.Renowned for tastefully blending post punk, dream pop and progressive rock with sweeping melodies and restless and visceral rhythms, Charlie Nieland has been writing, playing and producing music for decades, with a focus on the atmospheric and the imaginative.Nieland played power dream pop with the band Her Vanished Grace for over 20 years before establishing himself as a solo artist with a mix of nuanced songwriting and sonic exploration. He is currently half of the literature-inspired songwriting and performing duo Lusterlit with Susan Hwang.Over the years, Charlie has written and produced material with such notable artists as Debbie Harry, Rufus Wainwright, Dead Leaf Echo, Blondie and Scissor Sisters. He scored the feature film 'The Safety of Objects' (starring Glenn Close), the pilot episode of 'The L Word' on Showtime and the VH-1documentary 'NY77: The Coolest Year in Hell'. Charlie was awarded a Gold record (UK) for his production work on Blondie's 'Greatest Hits Sight & Sound' and achieved a Top 10 Billboard Dance Chart Position with Debbie Harry's single 'Two Times Blue', which he co-wrote and produced.'The Land of Accidents' is available now digitally everywhere, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The full 'Divisions' album will be released on March 5 and can be pre-ordered directly from the artist."Pressing drum strikes create a restless atmosphere that's reinforced by brightly winding guitar lines, and Nieland's heartfelt vocals as he sings socio-politically steeped lyrics" ~ Big Takeover Magazine"Brings to mind R.E.M. with both music and vocals right in line with the kind of music they put out in their first ten years... Nieland carries it with strength, his voice like a beacon of truth" ~ Amplify Music Magazine"Thoughtful and socially-conscious... Neiland brings a message of hope and a vision for a better future" ~ Rebel Noise"Nieland approaches such subjects with a musical deftness and sonic poise which may at first belie the poignancy of the message he is sending... he balances shards of guitar noise, beguiling electronica and his imploring vocals" ~ Dancing About ArchitectureCharlie Nieland: Electric Guitars, Bass, Glockenspiel, VocalsBrian Geltner: Drums, SamplesWritten by Charlie NielandRecorded: July-Nov 2020 at home and at Saturation Point Studios (Brooklyn NY)Produced, Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by Charlie Nieland



