Kendra Erika's Recent Single "Avalanche" Has Been Chosen As A Finalist In The Palm Beach International Music Awards For Best Pop Song!

Website - https://kendraerika.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Florida recording artist Kendra Erika recently released her single "Avalanche" with Wonderland Magazine. Now "Avalanche" has been chosen as a finalist in The Palm Beach International Music Awards For Best Pop Song! This great news follows the success of a slew of singles Kendra has released in the last year, including, songs like "So Fly," that premiered with Hollywood Life that collectively along with "Avalanche" boasts Kendra's highest numbers to date with over a Million views on YouTube! Kendra's most recent release "Song of Hope" premiered with Flaunt Magazine alongside a partnership with global charity War Child. Kendra's recent success follows her #1 Billboard Dance hit "Self-Control", which is now making its way up the Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Charts this week debuting at #39!Before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic Kendra was able to meet with writer/producer Mark Mangold (Cher, Michael Bolton, Laura Branigan) in his Manhattan loft to collaborate on the creation of "Avalanche." When asked about the creative process of collaborating with Mangold, Kendra said, "He came up with the chord progression, and then he pressed record on his vintage recording device, and we started singing what we heard, and the first melody I heard is what is now the first and second verse. The lyrics just began pouring out of us when it came time to put this melody into words." But at that point "Avalanche" was just a piano and Kendra's vocals, until they brought in the original drummer for John Mellencamp, world-renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Legend, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Alicia Keys) to put his percussive magic on the track. Kendra describes, "It elevated and intensified that avalanche effect beautifully in the song.""Avalanche" co-written by Kendra Erika and Mark Mangold, was the second taste fans got of Kendra's new album, following the success of her first single "So Fly". Stay tuned to Kendra's socials (below) for information in the buildup to Kendra's upcoming album release on her own label Oystershell Music via a new distribution deal with industry leader Symphonic distribution.Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kendraerika/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KendraErikaMusic/Twitter - https://twitter.com/kendraerikaYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/KendraErika/featuredSoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/kendra-erika-1Website - https://kendraerika.com



