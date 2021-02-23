Oakland, CA's Bad Visuals Release New Single "Closing Doors"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Apparently coming from a post-hardcore-punk past, Oakland-based band inject boundless energy into reverb-dusted nostalgic 6-string chords weaving sparkling distorted mesmerizing textures through punchy drum beats, gurgling throbbing bassline, and dreamy, falling male vocals .... 90s guitar tinged melancholic bliss."- White Light/White Heat

With a layered and driving sound held together by soaring effects and even higher volumes, Oakland-based Bad Visuals blends shoegaze atmospherics with punk and post-hardcore influences to craft a style equal parts gritty and melodic.



Previous LP "Petaluma" was recorded with Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Whirr) and released in early 2019, while this spring's upcoming EP "Ravel" was produced by Sam Pura (Hundredth, The Story So Far) and takes the band's sound and aesthetic to new heights. Stream/share the new track "Closing Doors" on Soundcloud:



Bad Visuals is:

John - Guitar/Vocals

Geoff - Guitar

Chris - Bass/Vocals

Josh - Drums



The band says, "Closing Doors" is the second single from our upcoming "Ravel" EP and represents our new material at its most energetic and anthemic. We hope listeners find something to love between the catchy chorus and post-rock-influenced bridge. Thanks for listening!

Stream "Closing Doors" on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes here:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/badvisuals/closing-doors



www.instagram.com/badvisualsmusic

www.facebook.com/badvisualsmusic



