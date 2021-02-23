Dangerous Times For The Dead Release New Video "Queen Of The Night"





Their latest track "Queen of the Night" (released 14th of February 2021) is about the misfits and misunderstood; those who dare to be different (or just are different). Those who don't fit in, or don't want to. On the cover of the single you see Malin Kvitblik from Norway. Malin has autism and was bullied for being different. But "see what she's done, look at her now"; 45.000(!) followers on Instagram as a tattoo model.



Lead vocals: Bjørn Ciggaar

Bass guitar and backing vocals: Gerrit Procée

Guitars: Thijs Bouwman & Dave Pilon

Drums: Jeroen Vermeer



https://www.facebook.com/dangertimedead/

https://www.amazon.com/Dangerous-Times-Dead/dp/B08JCYSJKZ

https://groover.co/en/band/profile/0.dangerous-times-for-the-dead/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjAdDs6dyJIXvdvP0IzWgYg

https://www.instagram.com/dangertimedead/

https://ffm.bio/dangertimedead

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3oYyw3Wy4IuN27X2eIFVWD?si=oH8ARTJqQOSZid7duNC8YQ

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dangeroustimesforthedead/queen-of-the-night

https://music.apple.com/us/album/queen-of-the-night-single/1549930802

