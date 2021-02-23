Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 23/02/2021

Dangerous Times For The Dead Release New Video "Queen Of The Night"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DANGEROUS TIMES FOR THE DEAD is a Dutch Heavy Metal band that sounds they have been transported straight out of the 80's; a hard & heavy, classic but fresh sound, makes them a part of the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal. Full of energy, entertaining and powerful, epic guitar solos, thumping bass and drums and a singer who cuts through all this violence with true heavy metal, high-pitched vocals.

Their latest track "Queen of the Night" (released 14th of February 2021) is about the misfits and misunderstood; those who dare to be different (or just are different). Those who don't fit in, or don't want to. On the cover of the single you see Malin Kvitblik from Norway. Malin has autism and was bullied for being different. But "see what she's done, look at her now"; 45.000(!) followers on Instagram as a tattoo model.

Lead vocals: Bjørn Ciggaar
Bass guitar and backing vocals: Gerrit Procée
Guitars: Thijs Bouwman & Dave Pilon
Drums: Jeroen Vermeer

https://www.facebook.com/dangertimedead/
https://www.amazon.com/Dangerous-Times-Dead/dp/B08JCYSJKZ
https://groover.co/en/band/profile/0.dangerous-times-for-the-dead/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjAdDs6dyJIXvdvP0IzWgYg
https://www.instagram.com/dangertimedead/
https://ffm.bio/dangertimedead
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3oYyw3Wy4IuN27X2eIFVWD?si=oH8ARTJqQOSZid7duNC8YQ
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dangeroustimesforthedead/queen-of-the-night
https://music.apple.com/us/album/queen-of-the-night-single/1549930802
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08TL6CPYM






