News
Rock 23/02/2021

American Tears Releases Video For "Woke"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mark is often asked about the track he co-wrote and recorded with Michael Bolton which is, for melodic rock fans, one of the better tracks from the singer. As he is holed up in Stockholm, Sweden during the current pandemic, Mark took the time to walk us through how he got that classic 80's keyboard sound. Mark looks back, "A nice memory of recording Fool's Game with Michael...ah those chops and power chords. I didn't want to settle for just piano...wanted to push the envelope a bit."

Mark Mangold has also just released the latest from American Tears "Free Angel Express" through Deko Entertainment. American Tears released their first record, Branded Bad, on Columbia Records in 1974, it's second, Tear Gas, in 1975, and its final for Columbia, Powerhouse in 1977 before keyboard player Mark Mangold reformed them in 2018. The latest, Free Angel Express features Alex Landenburg (Stratovarius, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Cyhra) on drums, with guest appearances by Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken), Doug Howard (Touch, Utopia, Edgar Winter Band) and Charlie Calv (Angel, Shotgun Symphony). American Tears continues its journey with keyboard rock that varies from extended progressive and heartfelt songs offering anthemic choruses, lush tapestries, scathing soloing and poignant lyrics.

"The true skill here is Mark's ability to individualize his creations in a way that they always feel contemporary, timeless, catchy and inventive."BRAVEWORDS

"I loved it. The Sorcerer returns. Only one man, the maestro Mark Mangold, can conjure up keyboard heavy magic such as this." PROG
*A music filled journey that you'll want to revisit time and time again." FIREWORKS
"REALLY cool. Pulls no punches and lets the music take you where it bloody well pleases." SWEDEN ROCK
"Each song has its own story to tell, and was stylistically different from one another. Although somewhat hard to classify, I think any fans of music in general will find something to their liking here. The vocal and key work is outstanding." METAL TEMPLE

"Free Angel Express" Tracklist:
Sledgehammered
Set It On Fire
Free Angel Express/Resist/Outta Here
Not For Nothing
Glass
Everything You Take
Roll The Stone
Blue Rondo
Can't Get Satisfied
Woke
Shadows Aching Karma
So Glow
Rise To The Light
Tusk (Blood on the Ivory) DOWNLOAD ONLY

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanTears/
www.dekoentertainment.com






