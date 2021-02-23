Ses Team Plans To Publish Clouzine's Next Issue (#26) In March 2021





For online reading (3D Flip): clourecords.com/Clouzine25/Clouzine25.html New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clouzine is an international independent online magazine run by publisher and promoter Nihal Ses aka OpBe and mentored by Dr. Murat Ses (Father of Anadolu Pop), a Turkish-Austrian couple with numerous awards, and multiple Billboard chartings. The magazin is published by a Billboard charting team. Anything unique is always welcome; whatever the genre incl Video works.DAWN DRAKE, a talented independent artist from New York (USA) made it to coming issue's front page. Three international high caliber independent artists on Clouzine's radar were interviewed: Dawn Drake (USA), Kerrigan La-Brooy (Australia) and Krzysztof Komendarek-Tymendorf (Poland). Works of Dawn Drake, Chinmaya Dunster, Sophia Agranovich, 3Mind Blight feat. Sophie Dorsten, 3Mind Blight feat. Shimmer Johnson, Abi Mia, Stella Nicole were reviewed by Clouzine Magazine's competent reviewers Tan Ses, Joe Kidd, and Fonz Tramontano. More than thirty new releases made it to Clouzine's New Releases section. Discoveries sections will be featuring talents from all over the world: Stella Nicole, Chinmaya Dunster, Abi Mia, Dawn Drake, The Gelheads, Sparkly Spookay, Heerraa, LP Kelly and some more.CLOUZINE is mainly focusing on the international independent music scene, supports lesser known yet high caliber artists, fights against negative feelings of loneliness and frustration of independent artists resulting from ignorance of major focused media. Especially this group of ignored independents finds its way thru research of a highly-motivated team to Clouzine's radar.Clouzine also gives chance to new and lesser known artists with qualifications, makes interviews, reviews, reports new releases, supports in the social media, in its newsletters and other publishings (On Our Radar, Clouzine Blog, Shoutout Corner).Interested artists can browse all issues online https://clouzinemagazine.comEmail them at clouzine@yahoo.com for more information. https://www.facebook.com/clouzine/To download the latest issue as pdf: clouzinemagazine.com/Clouzine25.pdfFor online reading (3D Flip): clourecords.com/Clouzine25/Clouzine25.html



