Nashville Rockers True Villains To Release New Single "Dig Your Grave"





With a heavy sound and warning lyrics, the song is a cautionary tale of accountability. "Our latest single 'Dig Your Grave' is a heavy reminder that sometimes there are situations in life when you need to face up to the consequences of our own actions. Alternatively, you are not responsible for cleaning up someone else's mess that they've created for themselves. Sometimes the best lessons are the ones learned the hardest," the band says of the new song.



Drawing influence from some of the most iconic bands of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, True Villains are leading the rock 'n roll revival by bringing the raw energy of the genre into the new millennium. The group has quickly become a local favorite in



Filled with modern-rock muscle, pop hooks, rhythmic breakdowns, guitar heroics, and vocal harmonies, True Villains' songs salute the influence of a bygone era while updating that sound for a new generation. This isn't a nostalgia act. It's no retro revival. Instead, it's the sound of rock & roll in the 2020s: big, burly, and just the right amount of pissed-off. If you've been worried that rock is dead, look no further. These True Villains are about to be your new heroes. For more information, please visit https://www.truevillainsnashville.com

www.truevillainsnashville.com/home

www.facebook.com/TrueVillainsNashville

www.instagram.com/truevillainsnashville

spoti.fi/3pObab8 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville's modern hard rock powerforce, True Villains prove that the genre is not dead with the announcement of their latest single "Dig Your Grave," available March 5 via all global streaming and digital services. Written by band members Tim Venerosa (guitar), Beau Lastavich (vocals), Barry Conaway (bass), Greg Herndon (keys), and Matt Carter (drums), "Dig Your Grave" reunites True Villains with Grammy-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Velvet Revolver, Alice in Chains) who produced the band's previous singles "The Villain" and "Blood in the Water" released in fall of 2020.With a heavy sound and warning lyrics, the song is a cautionary tale of accountability. "Our latest single 'Dig Your Grave' is a heavy reminder that sometimes there are situations in life when you need to face up to the consequences of our own actions. Alternatively, you are not responsible for cleaning up someone else's mess that they've created for themselves. Sometimes the best lessons are the ones learned the hardest," the band says of the new song.Drawing influence from some of the most iconic bands of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, True Villains are leading the rock 'n roll revival by bringing the raw energy of the genre into the new millennium. The group has quickly become a local favorite in Music City performing at popular Nashville venues including Cannery Ballroom, Mercy Lounge, The Basement East and Exit/IN as well as joining the lineups for the United States' largest rock event Louder Than Life Music Festival and the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival. In 2019, True Villains joined the self proclaimed "Greatest Heavy Metal Band Ever" Steel Panther on tour and have been included in Spotify's "New Noise" and "All New Rock" editorial playlists.Filled with modern-rock muscle, pop hooks, rhythmic breakdowns, guitar heroics, and vocal harmonies, True Villains' songs salute the influence of a bygone era while updating that sound for a new generation. This isn't a nostalgia act. It's no retro revival. Instead, it's the sound of rock & roll in the 2020s: big, burly, and just the right amount of pissed-off. If you've been worried that rock is dead, look no further. These True Villains are about to be your new heroes. For more information, please visit https://www.truevillainsnashville.comwww.truevillainsnashville.com/homewww.facebook.com/TrueVillainsNashvillewww.instagram.com/truevillainsnashvillespoti.fi/3pObab8



