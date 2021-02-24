Netflix Releases Trailer And Key Art For 'A Week Away' Musical





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming family musical, A Week Away, which tells the story of troubled teen Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn) who has a run-in with the law that puts him at an important crossroad: go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp. At first a fish-out-of-water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a camp regular (Bailee Madison), and sense of belonging in the last place he expected to find it. A Week Away releases Friday, March 26th, 2021. Soundtrack Coming Soon!The official "A Week Away" soundtrack will be available for pre-order on 2/26 accompanied by the release of 3 early singles: "Let's Go Make A Memory," "Place In This World," and "Best Thing Ever (Stage Version)." The full 13 track album is set to release on 3/19 at all digital streaming providers, and will include special features by Johnnyswim, Tauren Wells and Riley Clemmons.Director: Roman WhiteScreenplay By: Alan Powell & Kali BaileyStory By: Alan Powell & Kali Bailey and Gabriel VasquezCast: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, Iain Tuckerwith David Koechner and Sherri ShepherdProducers: Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Gabriel VasquezExecutive Producer: Vicky PatelCo-Producers: Roman White and Bailee MadisonCo-Executive producers: Corby Pons, Traci HagedornSupervising Choreographer: Paul BeckerChoreographer: Melena Rounis Music by: Adam Watts



