Houston Rockers Getters Announce New 6-Song EP





Released alongside a sci-fi inflected music video channeling an eerie blend of Quentin Tarantino and



Amidst the uncertain times the world has been experiencing, Getters chose to focus on positivity and creativity. You won't find rose-colored glasses or visions of grandeur on 'We Are Getters.' Instead, Micah Miller (drums), Jerry Nettles (guitars, keys), and



"We aim to connect with people the best way we know how," said Nettles. "Until we're able to perform in a live setting, our hope is that anyone can listen and relate to a lyric or experience a feeling we felt when writing these songs."



The premiere of "Row" follows the release of "Tidal Wave," the EP's smooth opening track that Miller described as "a poetic temper tantrum." "Society has always romanticized love and are on a non-stop search to find its magic," he said. "'Tidal Wave' brings that search to life." The band will release one track every month until the EP release in June, providing a 360-degree perspective of their wide array of sounds, thought provoking lyrics, and gravitating vocal melodies.



'We Are Getters' EP

1. Tidal Wave

2. Row

3. Blindsided

4. Paint Thinner

5. Privilege

6. Prayer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the release of their new single "Row", Houston rock band Getters offer a preview of their blistering 6-song EP; a unique blend of rhythmic, spatial indie rock that promises to be "the cannonball that shakes your existence" (6/24, B.A.M. Recordings).Released alongside a sci-fi inflected music video channeling an eerie blend of Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch, the song's churning beat and steady, propulsive rhythm mirror the lyrics of the song, inviting listeners to "just get out" and "keep on moving."Amidst the uncertain times the world has been experiencing, Getters chose to focus on positivity and creativity. You won't find rose-colored glasses or visions of grandeur on 'We Are Getters.' Instead, Micah Miller (drums), Jerry Nettles (guitars, keys), and Christopher Goodwin (vocals) found fulfillment through a creative outlet and a desire to share genuine moments with those who would connect with them. Having each been a part of numerous musical projects over the years, the members of Getters share nearly two decades of friendship and artistic collaboration. In the shadow of 2020 and with live touring put on pause, what began as a spare time creative outlet grew on the hearts and minds of those involved, inspired by a simple desire to connect with others in an otherwise bleak moment in time."We aim to connect with people the best way we know how," said Nettles. "Until we're able to perform in a live setting, our hope is that anyone can listen and relate to a lyric or experience a feeling we felt when writing these songs."The premiere of "Row" follows the release of "Tidal Wave," the EP's smooth opening track that Miller described as "a poetic temper tantrum." "Society has always romanticized love and are on a non-stop search to find its magic," he said. "'Tidal Wave' brings that search to life." The band will release one track every month until the EP release in June, providing a 360-degree perspective of their wide array of sounds, thought provoking lyrics, and gravitating vocal melodies.'We Are Getters' EP1. Tidal Wave2. Row3. Blindsided4. Paint Thinner5. Privilege6. Prayer



