Travis Scott Gives Update On New Album 'Utopia'



"There's so much more ground I can cover, and I want to cover it, and I love the challenge of it," he explained. "I want to make a fucking new sound. I might spend days banging my head against a wall trying to figure it out, but once I do it, it's like ultimate ecstasy."

Scott continued, "I'm working with some new people and I'm just trying to expand the sound. I've been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That's been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I'm evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range."



While spending time in Hawaii crafting Astroworld, Scott has found a new safe haven south of the border in Mexico. He's brought a team of superstar producers and collaborators with him to the desert to execute his vision under the sun.

"I'm always seeing images of cactuses, and I always had different visions for the actual image of a cactus," he said of Mexico's appeal. "So people used to always send me things with an actual cactus on it and I'll be like, 'Oh man'. I used to always alter it because I used to be like, 'Yo, I went out there in the mountain of cactuses. How we have normal trees, there were cactuses, man. A whole army of cactuses."



The 28-year-old didn't put an exact timetable on Utopia, but fans can expect it to arrive in 2021.

"It's coming," Scott concluded the interview with. "Coming soon. You can bet that."

