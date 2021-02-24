Iconic Rock Band The Offspring Announce First New Music In Almost A Decade "Let The Bad Times Roll"









The new music was written and recorded over the course of the last several years at various locations including the band's Huntington Beach, California studio. The album is the band's third time working in collaboration with legendary rock producer Bob Rock.



True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist



As guitarist Noodles said: "Folks are saying, if it's all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. 'Let The Bad Times Roll!'"



TRACKLISTING:

This Is Not Utopia

Let The Bad Times Roll

Behind Your Walls

Army of One

Breaking These Bones

Coming For You

We Never Have Sex Anymore

In The Hall of the Mountain King

The Opioid Diaries

Hassan Chop

Gone Away

Lullaby. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the best-selling punk rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING have set a release date for their first new album in almost a decade. The band's tenth studio album Let The Bad Times Roll will be available on Concord Records/Universal Music, on April 16, and can be pre-ordered BELOW. The first single "Let The Bad Times Roll" is available today. Legends and innovators of the Southern California punk rock scene, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, won countless awards, and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone. Their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, but the band turned their focus to a new album release in 2021. The band is comprised of singer Dexter Holland, guitarist Noodles, drummer Pete Parada and new bassist Todd Morse.The new music was written and recorded over the course of the last several years at various locations including the band's Huntington Beach, California studio. The album is the band's third time working in collaboration with legendary rock producer Bob Rock.True to the irreverence at the core of punk rock music, the band and lyricist Dexter Holland took a view to today's cultural moments and didn't shy away from creating topical material in this album. The title track, written in late 2019 and recorded in 2020, reflects the country's ongoing challenges. Holland said: "I feel like we're in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying 'we're doing our best' it's more like they're saying 'fuck it' and its really scary."As guitarist Noodles said: "Folks are saying, if it's all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. 'Let The Bad Times Roll!'"TRACKLISTING:This Is Not UtopiaLet The Bad Times RollBehind Your WallsArmy of OneBreaking These BonesComing For YouWe Never Have Sex AnymoreIn The Hall of the Mountain KingThe Opioid DiariesHassan ChopGone AwayLullaby.



