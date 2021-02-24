Starrah Drops New Single "Miss This"



Starrah has returned with her first single of the year, "Miss This," a flirty take on lovers playfully challenging each other in a relationship. Starrah effortlessly displays her signature dark melodic sound over a crossover R&B, pop, dancehall rhythm. On a steady path to defining herself as an artist and not only the hit songwriter and producer behind the scenes, "Miss This" follows last year's "How It Goes" and " Keep Calm " (prod. by James Blake) releases which received praise from Pitchfork, Variety, Stereogum, Billboard, and more.Starrah is famed for writing hits across all genres from Maroon 5's " Girls Like You " (their biggest song to date), Rihanna's " Needed Me " (longest-running Billboard song by a female artist) to Camilla Cabello's breakout hit " Havana " and most recently Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" feat. Beyoncé. She also became the first woman in nearly two decades to win ASCAP's Songwriter of the Year Award.




