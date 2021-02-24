Starrah Drops New Single "Miss This"

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Starrah has returned with her first single of the year, "Miss This," a flirty take on lovers playfully challenging each other in a relationship. Starrah effortlessly displays her signature dark melodic sound over a crossover R&B, pop, dancehall rhythm. On a steady path to defining herself as an artist and not only the hit songwriter and producer behind the scenes, "Miss This" follows last year's "How It Goes" and "Keep Calm
" (prod. by James
Blake) releases which received praise from Pitchfork, Variety, Stereogum, Billboard, and more.
Starrah is famed for writing hits across all genres from Maroon 5's "Girls Like You
" (their biggest song to date), Rihanna's "Needed Me
" (longest-running Billboard song by a female artist) to Camilla Cabello's breakout hit "Havana
" and most recently Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" feat. Beyoncé. She also became the first woman in nearly two decades to win ASCAP's Songwriter of the Year Award.