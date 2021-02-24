Starrah Drops New Single "Miss This"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Starrah has returned with her first single of the year, "Miss This," a flirty take on lovers playfully challenging each other in a relationship. Starrah effortlessly displays her signature dark melodic sound over a crossover R&B, pop, dancehall rhythm. On a steady path to defining herself as an artist and not only the hit songwriter and producer behind the scenes, "Miss This" follows last year's "How It Goes" and "Keep Calm" (prod. by James Blake) releases which received praise from Pitchfork, Variety, Stereogum, Billboard, and more.
Starrah is famed for writing hits across all genres from Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" (their biggest song to date), Rihanna's "Needed Me" (longest-running Billboard song by a female artist) to Camilla Cabello's breakout hit "Havana" and most recently Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" feat. Beyoncé. She also became the first woman in nearly two decades to win ASCAP's Songwriter of the Year Award.






