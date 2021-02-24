Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer Charlie Peacock Releases New Jazz Album "Trout Creek Ranch," Available March 5, 2021





Charlie Peacock is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-format performer, composer, and record producer. Peacock's production credits include Americana successes such as The Lone Bellow, Holly Williams, Ben Rector, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy award-winning record producer Charlie Peacock adds another solo piano chapter to his diverse musical story, TROUT CREEK RANCH, his 5th jazz recording (3/04/21). The album was recorded in Studio C at Sear Sound, NYC, September 29th, 2017.As the sonic architect behind the best-selling music duo, The Civil Wars, Peacock is largely known for his deft and moving productions, including "Misery Chain" by the late Chris Cornell from the soundtrack of Twelve Years a Slave and "Hush" the title theme to the AMC drama Turn: Washington's Spies featuring Joy Williams and The National's Matt Berninger.Peacock followed his 2005 jazz debut, Love Press Ex-Curio (featuring Ravi Coltrane, James Genus, and Joey Baron) with Arc of the Circle (2008), an improvisational duets record with saxophonist Jeff Coffin featuring contributions from Marc Ribot and Derrek Phillips. Peacock's previous solo piano outing, Lemonade, was released in 2014 and peaked at #4 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. All of Peacock's jazz recordings have charted Top 5 on iTunes and Amazon, including 2018's When Light Flashes featuring Jeff Coffin, Ben Perowsky, Felix Pastorius, Hilmar Jensson, and Matt White. In 2020, Peacock collaborated with bassist Steve Swallow on the single, " After All These Years " and yMusic Ensemble members, CJ Camerieri and Gabriel Cabezas on "Surprised Me Too."Charlie Peacock is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-format performer, composer, and record producer. Peacock's production credits include Americana successes such as The Lone Bellow, Holly Williams, Ben Rector, Brett Dennen and "Misery Chain" for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell featuring Joy Williams, from the soundtrack to the film, 12 Years A Slave. Peacock founded the Commercial Music Program at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.



