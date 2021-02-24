Adrian Jose Went Interstellar With Their Ethereal Alt Hip Hop EP 'Astronomical'





Instead of channelling anger or self-indulgent apathy, Adrian Jose lays down insightful introspection within meditatively ambient urban soundscapes which act as a vacuum for fear and every other emotion which comes to fruition as you embrace the spacey celestial nature of Jose's sound. Astronomical holds as much merit as an electronica album as a hip hop album.



The dynamic 5-track release, produced by Yng Shaq and mastered and mixed by Cash Paradox, serves as an introduction to the artist's mentality as he navigates our uncertain COVID-riddled landscape. In a time where it's hard to talk, it's all too easy to listen to candid releases such as Astronomical which doesn't attempt to dilute emotion.



Between being an essential worker during COVID-19 and being a teenager in a new, big world, this album goes into the different parts of my mind to help create a picture of the day-to-day life of myself.



Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said: In the same way that someone asking if you're okay when you're not okay hits hard, Astronomical pulls at sore heartstrings with consolation and the kind of wisdom which can only stem from coming out of the other side of the dark.







By taking influence from Big Sean, Logic, Kendrick Lamar,

Adrian Jose will follow on from the release of their Astronomical EP with two new singles, due for release in early 2021.

open.spotify.com/album/0HM7KTiiyjtPw4rRZ4ynhx?si=EK9ezq_8SfOJhTfCUL85wA

www.instagram.com/adrianjoseofficial New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago-based alt-hip hop artist, Adrian Jose released their debut EP Astronomical on January 22nd. The mould-breaking, psychedelically ethereal release is enough to redefine perceptions of contemporary cloud rap.Instead of channelling anger or self-indulgent apathy, Adrian Jose lays down insightful introspection within meditatively ambient urban soundscapes which act as a vacuum for fear and every other emotion which comes to fruition as you embrace the spacey celestial nature of Jose's sound. Astronomical holds as much merit as an electronica album as a hip hop album.The dynamic 5-track release, produced by Yng Shaq and mastered and mixed by Cash Paradox, serves as an introduction to the artist's mentality as he navigates our uncertain COVID-riddled landscape. In a time where it's hard to talk, it's all too easy to listen to candid releases such as Astronomical which doesn't attempt to dilute emotion.Between being an essential worker during COVID-19 and being a teenager in a new, big world, this album goes into the different parts of my mind to help create a picture of the day-to-day life of myself.Amelia Vandergast at A&R Factory said: In the same way that someone asking if you're okay when you're not okay hits hard, Astronomical pulls at sore heartstrings with consolation and the kind of wisdom which can only stem from coming out of the other side of the dark. Silver Spring, MD-born, Chicago-hailing alt-hip hop artist Adrian Jose made their debut in 2018 with their single 'Solo Yo'. In 2021, with 13 releases under their belt, it is safe to say that they have polished their signature sound which revolves around glassy atmospheric instrumentals paired with wavy lyrics.By taking influence from Big Sean, Logic, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby and Joyner Lucas, Jose ensures that the essence of their sound is the stylish evocative potential it contains.Adrian Jose will follow on from the release of their Astronomical EP with two new singles, due for release in early 2021.open.spotify.com/album/0HM7KTiiyjtPw4rRZ4ynhx?si=EK9ezq_8SfOJhTfCUL85wAwww.instagram.com/adrianjoseofficial



