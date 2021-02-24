J.L.G. Releases New Single 'Lion Lady' On E Major Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J.L.G was established in 2019 In Miami, Florida by singer/songwriter Jordan Luigi Guadalupe.

Blending elements of synth pop, indie rock, and dance with storytelling and self aware songwriting, J.L.G has a distinct, unique sound, ranging from 80's inspired Dance music, synth ballads, and alternative rock. J.L.G came out onto the scene in 2019 with the release of his debut EP "Vendetta."



In the following year (2020) J.L.G released two synth based alternative singles, "Woolies" and "Cross Country (Blackthorn)."



In 2021, J.L.G intends to stay very active in releasing music and content, releasing his first song of the new year "Lion Lady" February 9th, with a short film for the song to release in the following weeks.



