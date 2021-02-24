Pseudo-anonymous Futuristic French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announced Separation After 28 Years Journey

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The influential and enigmatic French electronic-duo Daft Punk announced their breakup after 28 years of being together in an eight-minute iconic video, 'Epilogue.' The music legends won six Grammy awards. Moreover, they released four amazing albums that were disinterested by fame.

Their breakup came on February 22, 2021, when the duo released a wordless album, Epilogue, stating their split. The masked robots behind the Daft Punk were Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Their group originated in Paris, France, and they were together since 1993 before announcing their breakup in 2021. Kathryn Frazier, Daft Punk's publicist, officially confirmed it. No comments were provided, and the reason for the breakup is still unknown.

Insight Into Daft Punk (1993-2021)

Former bandmates of the indie-rock band founded daft Punk. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter duo won 6 Grammy awards and their album 'Random Access memories' won album of the year. The two artists collaborated widely with top artists from Weeknd to Giorgio Moroder and also influenced many renowned music producers, pop stars, and D.J.s. The mystique music produced by the pseudo-anonymous duo included the fantastic blend of techno, house, disco, pop, and rock.

Speaking about Daft Punk's rare interview written by the critic Simon Reynolds back in 2013 in the NY Times, stated, "The balancing act shown by Daft Punk is breaking new records in the music industry. They are invoking the new golden age of club music like 1980's electro-pop and disco."

In another news, it was stated that this year's Super Bowl's special guests were Daft Punk. They were rumored to perform at this year's Super Bowl alongside The Weeknd's halftime performance. Even a casino online let people bet whether the retro-futuristic French Electronic duo would perform in the Super Bowl event or not.

Every End Has A New Beginning: Daft Punk

Both the artists in their late 40s never showcased much interest in the fame that celebrities always crave for. They quietly produced electronic music that they liked since the 90s. Being uninterested in worldly things, Daft Punk donned the robot helmets. These helmets went on to become their trademark as their albums always showed them wearing them. Thomas Bangalter always wore the silver helmet, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo wore the golden helmet.

Even the duo never spoke a word for themselves, as in one of the Grammy events where they went to collect the trophy for their album "Random Access Memories," the musicians Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams spoke on Daft Punk's behalf.

Talking about their electronic split-up video 'Epilogue,' the scene was taken from the group's film 'Electroma,' released in 2006. The 8-minute video shows that the duo was walking together in the desert area wearing matching motorcycle jackets of Daft Punk. A scene is shown where the member with the silver helmet removes his jacket, and another person presses the 60-second timer button on his back. The two then walk away, and after the timer ends, the person in the silver helmet is blown apart with pieces resembling a machine.

The Epilogue is trending #3 on the charts and already had a million views. In the background, the viewers can hear the song 'Touch' from their album 'Random Access Memories' that says, 'If love is the answer, you're home.'

Daft Punk's few other international hits are Around the World; Da Funk; Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger; and One More Time. Their album 'Alive 2007' won the Grammy award for electronic/dance album. Most of their songs have hit the No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs. Many music artists and bands on Twitter and Instagram also wrote farewell messages for the legends.