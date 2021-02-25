Statement From Mitchell Ansell Representing Bruce Springsteen

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) STATEMENT FROM MITCHELL ANSELL OF ANSELL GRIMM & AARON, ATTORNEY REPRESENTING BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, FEB. 24TH, 2021:

"Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today's court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges.

Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time."



