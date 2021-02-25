Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 25/02/2021

Sinead Harnett Second Album 'Ready Is Always Too Late' Will Be Released

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ready Is Always Too Late, the sophomore album from London-born, Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter Sinéad Harnett, is out May 21 via Sony Music. Today, a new track from the album, "Last Love," debuts alongside a music video-listen and watch.
"There's such a thin line between the liberation of having no one to answer to when you're single and the memory of the last person you loved," Harnett says. "When I'm single, I fill my days up as much as possible, but those little moments where you remember being held by someone you loved can creep up. 'Last Love' is a celebration of moving on."

Featuring previously released collaborations with EARTHGANG and Masego and VanJess, Harnett's highly anticipated second studio album Ready Is Always Too Late celebrates her journey to embodying the best version of herself. Empowering songs with messages around individualism and unity exist alongside vulnerable snapshots of Harnett's less confident past self, painting a picture of evolving self-worth that requires time and care to cultivate, all the highs and lows included. While her work isn't over, Harnett's hope is that her listeners will accompany her on this journey so they can begin to figure out where they are on their own.

Sinéad also shared her cover of Aaliyah's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" last month in honor of the late singer's birthday-watch.

Born to a Thai mother and Irish father, Sinéad Harnett is a Los Angeles-based singer and songwriter born and raised in London. Harnett started to find her voice while participating in talent shows at a local university, and the reception she received was so overwhelmingly positive that she committed to building her confidence on the stage and making the leap toward a career in music. Harnett did everything from making bands with friends and performing on campus to recording in grungy studios and uploading demos on YouTube, eventually leading to 320 million lifetime streams and collaborations with high profile producers such as Disclosure, Kaytranada, Rudimental, GRADES and Gallant. Harnett's 2019 debut album Lessons in Love found the rising R&B star in a deeply introspective place, learning to acknowledge and accept patterns in her romantic relationships to grow from them. Lessons in Love yielded break out single "If You Let Me," which has surpassed 70 million streams on Spotify alone.






