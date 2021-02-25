SG Lewis Shares Official Video For 'One More'





For his debut album, SG Lewis (real name Sam Lewis) has enlisted a blockbuster collection of guests, continuing a long line of stellar collaborations that have singled him out as one of music's most sought after producers. Joining



Speaking about this iconic collaboration, Nile Rodgers reveals, "SG and I have been working together at my home away from home, Abbey Road, for a couple of years now. I love how effortless and cool this song is. The awesome Julian Bunetta and John Ryan wrote on this with us and killed it!"

Sam adds, "One More was the first song I wrote for this record in LA, and one that set me on the path to making this whole album. Working with Nile Rodgers was an experience which will stay with me for the rest of my life. To have someone who has influenced not only this album, but my entire career play on this song is mind blowing."



The album - markedly stylized in lowercase - arrives after a year when 'times' have been few and far between, especially in contrast to a huge 2019 which saw him sell out headline shows across the US, Asia, Australia and

On the album, Sam says "times is an ode to the present moment. 2020 has shown us that the experiences we took for granted in the past, are never promised tomorrow, and that the opportunity to dance together may not always be there again. After reading about 70's New York and the birth of Disco, I became infatuated with the euphoria and escapism that the music from that period created, and the safe spaces the clubs at the time provided for people to express themselves. I aimed to create a world musically that captured those same feelings, and to imagine the music that would be playing in those rooms if they were to exist today."



times is his first collection of songs since the three-chapter concept EP Dusk, Dark, Dawn, which featured Clairo, T.E.E.D.,AlunaGeorge and Ruel and served as a tribute to club and youth culture, chronicling the trajectory of a night out through its different moods and genres.



