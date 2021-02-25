Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 25/02/2021

Eminem Seizes His Moment As 'Lose Yourself' Hits 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eminem is celebrating a significant digital milestone! His 2002 single "Lose Yourself" has crossed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. The Oscar-winning "8 Mile" theme, which was also Em's first No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 chart (it spent 12 weeks atop the chart in 2002 and 2003), has racked up 1.076 billion plays on the streaming service.
"You can do anything you set your mind to, man… #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @Spotify," Em tweeted along with a video highlighting "Lose Yourself's" other accomplishments.

"Lose Yourself" is not Em's first song to cross the 1 billion mark on Spotify. He previously hit 1B streams with "'Till I Collapse" from his 2002 album The Eminem Show.
Two other Eminem songs are also approaching 1 billion streams. According to The Detroit News, "Without Me" has 757 million streams on Spotify, followed by the Rihanna-assisted "Love the Way You Lie" with 751 million streams.
Additionally, his "Rap God" music video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube last year, his third video to join the Billion Views Club, following "Not Afraid" and "Love the Way You Lie."






