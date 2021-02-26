Circus Mind Showcase '70s Rock, Funk, And Jazz Grooves On The Single "Are You Ready?" From The New Album Joy Machine





For more information including tour dates or booking inquiries please visit: https://www.facebook.com/CircusMindMusic/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CIRCUS MIND is a New York-based rock outfit and the brainchild of ringleader Mark Rechler. The band is entering their twentieth year and are soon to release their third album JOY MACHINE, a delightful mashup of the retro sounds of '70s rock and funk with N'awlins swamp rock mixed with late-Beatles pop. The first JOY MACHINE single "ARE YOU READY?" features guest guitar phenom Brandon "Taz" Niederauer and will release online February 26 ahead of an official video release and Fat Friday Virtual Event on March 5, 2021. "ARE YOU READY?" is a funky rock throwback that has roots in P-Funk, Sly Stone, and other '70s rock and soul vibes, all flavors that CIRCUS MIND wears on its sleeve as a badge of honor, from the writing to the production. The JOY MACHINE album will release on May 21, 2021, and also features Walter Wolfman Washington, Scott Metzger, Ivan Neville, Big Sam, Marc Ribot, and more special guests.CIRCUS MIND has many faces, and the band is able to daringly swing from jazzy grooves to reggae roots then shoot out of a canon into rock without missing a beat. Their last release "Silver Flower" was voted Best Indie Album of 2006 by Newsday and put a modern take on influences such as Traffic, Steely Dan, Little Feat, and Mott the Hoople while mixing in NoLa vibe influences like Dr. John, The Meters and The Neville Brothers. The last CIRCUS MIND single "Jazzfest Time" was released one year ago as an ode to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. CIRCUS MIND is quite versatile and has opened for national acts (Toots & The Maytals, The Neville Brothers, The Radiators) and had many notable guests sit in on their recordings and live performances (Soulive, Rebirth Brass Band, Cyril Neville).CIRCUS MIND's members are diverse in their influences as well as their playing. Lead vocalist, songwriter, keyboardist, and bandleader Mark Rechler plays in multiple bands (such as Falling Water), and has played, toured, and recorded with members of The Meters, The Neville Brothers, The Radiators, Soulive, The Brandon "Taz" Niederauer Band, Rebirth Brass Band, Ivan Neville, and more. Spending five years in New Orleans studying music and architecture helped influence his style and direction, and he always keeps his focus on the hook to keep his listeners salivating and wanting more.Bassist Chris Crosby has a serious case of spider-fingers and can solo as beautifully as any guitarist. A funkster from a family of highly respected musicians, Chris has also studied with Oteil Burbridge of The Allman Brothers Band and The Dead. Currently, he has also been busy playing in his brother's Jason Crosby Band and New York rock quartet Feverseed. Guitarist David Berg is rooted in jazz, reggae, and bluegrass. He has toured with Dark Star Orchestra and has played multiple shows with Garth Hudson (The Band). Dave's fluid rock style keeps CIRCUS MIND in a constant snake-like flow.Drummer Dan Roth has been banging on things since he was a tyke, and he can't seem to stop. He's addicted to crosswords, motor coordination, and avocados. With over 30 album credits to his name, percussionist Steve Finkelstein has worked with pop icons from Ray Charles and Mariah Carey as well as jam band giants including members of the Dead, Allman's, and Neville's, and Tower of Power. Steve is also an original member and current member of the Funk Filharmonik.The CIRCUS MIND single "ARE YOU READY?" will release online February 26, ahead of an official video release and Fat Friday Virtual Event on March 5, and the JOY MACHINE album release on May 21, 2021.To purchase or stream the new single "ARE YOU READY?" please visit: https://smarturl.it/CMAreYouReadyFor more information including tour dates or booking inquiries please visit: https://www.facebook.com/CircusMindMusic/



