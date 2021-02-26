Julia A. Miller Honored With AirPlay Direct's 8th Annual "Iconic Innovator" Award



AirPlay Direct's "Iconic Innovator" Award honors the visionaries who have openly embraced digital innovation in the music industry. The AirPlay Direct "Iconic Innovator" Award is presented annually to the member of AirPlay Direct that has proven vision and best executes upon the opportunities that digital innovation in the music industry has and continues to create.



As an integral component to the "Iconic Innovator" Award, AirPlay Direct is honoring Ms. Miller with a $50,000 AirPlay Direct "Marketing & Awareness" Campaign to accelerate her on-going brand development and global radio distribution footprint for her label's new releases and catalog.

"I'm honored to be named AirPlay Direct's 2021 Iconic Innovator. I see Delmark Records as a cause as well as a business. This award is going to strengthen that cause," said Julia A. Miller, President & CEO - Delmark Records. "Delmark is an iconic Blues and Jazz label, and I'm honored to be recognized by AirPlay Direct as an innovator in the stewardship of its legacy.



In 2018, I realized a lifelong dream and became the President and CEO of the historic



Miller continues to say, "AirPlay Direct is a perfect and innovative tool to reach the radio stations and radio hosts around the world. Transferring the Delmark catalog to a digital format - now encompassing more than 12,000 songs - will make a huge impact."

