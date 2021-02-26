Rising Hip-Hop Star Wix Patton Launches "Sorry, I'm Late" Tour





A music career was a boyhood dream of his, which initially took a backseat to sports. When Patton was cut from his eighth and ninth-grade football team, he spent his time playing basketball and recording music. After growing to 6 feet 5 inches and gaining nearly 70 pounds, he played on his high school football team and earned an opportunity to play at UGA. Then, destiny intervened, and music took the forefront. Patton draws inspiration from musical influences such as Justin Timberlake, Linkin Park, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising hip-hop artist Wix Patton is excited to announce his "Sorry, I'm Late" concert tour dates throughout the greater Atlanta and Athens markets. The tour provides an opportunity for Patton to showcase new music to fuel his growing fan base.Patton has an album dropping this summer along with a docu-series tied to the album and the tour that will debut on Patton's YouTube channel. His most popular song to date, "100 Miles," has been listened to more than 750,000 times on Spotify."I'm excited to share the music that me and my team have been working on throughout the past year," said Patton. "The energy from a live show can't be replicated, and I can't wait for my supporters to hear my new music."Upcoming show dates include**:Feb. 15 - Gallery 992 (992 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta)Feb. 16 - Osanka (5979 Buford Highway, Atlanta)Feb. 17 - MJQ (736 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE, Atlanta)Feb. 18 - Koo Koo Room (1140 Crescent Ave., Atlanta)Feb. 19 - Best End Brewery (1036 White St., SW, Atlanta)Feb. 20 - Cephora Lounge (2649 Clairmont Road, Atlanta)Feb. 21 - Cephora Lounge (2649 Clairmont Road, Atlanta)Feb. 21 - Cadenza Studio Duluth (3385 Hall Circle NW, Duluth, Ga.)Feb. 25 - Cloud Athens (164 E. Clayton St., Athens, Ga.)Fed. 27 - Gas Station ATL (1269 Pryor Road, Atlanta)Feb. 28 - The Big Show (375 Rockbridge Road, Lilburn, Ga.)March 1 - Atlantucky Brewing (170 Northside Drive, SW, Atlanta)March 5 - Buckhead Saloon (3727 Roswell Road, Atlanta)March 6 - Veranda (1140 Crescent Ave., Atlanta)March 7 - Mo Lit Sunday (4990 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, Ga.)March 9 - Osanka (5979 Buford Highway, Atlanta)March 13 - Big Dog on the River (2525 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Ga.)March 20 - Cloud Athens - (164 E. Clayton St., Athens, Ga.)**Check individual show times on @WixPatton IG, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online from each venue's website or at the door.Patton is currently signed with Atlanta Global Music. Under the tutelage of Don Perry, OOMP CAMP and Tricky Stewart, he has recorded more than 150 songs during the shelter in place. In April, Patton partnered with actor/singer Algee Smith to release the single "Pilot," which has quickly garnered buzz on SoundCloud.Patton first rose to prominence with a viral video freestyling at a California comedy club in front of his University of Georgia football teammates prior to playing in the Rose Bowl. After shooting the "100 Miles" music video in Los Angeles while playing tight end for the Bulldogs, UGA, compliance and the NCAA told Patton that he had to make a decision: music or football.A music career was a boyhood dream of his, which initially took a backseat to sports. When Patton was cut from his eighth and ninth-grade football team, he spent his time playing basketball and recording music. After growing to 6 feet 5 inches and gaining nearly 70 pounds, he played on his high school football team and earned an opportunity to play at UGA. Then, destiny intervened, and music took the forefront. Patton draws inspiration from musical influences such as Justin Timberlake, Linkin Park, Young Thug and Coldplay to develop his own style for songwriting and performing. For more information about Wix Patton, please visit www.wixpatton.com, follow @Wixpatton on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, as well as to check out his music on all major streaming platforms.



