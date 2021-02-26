Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/02/2021

Ava Max Releases New Video For Her Latest Single 'My Head & My Heart'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation, Ava Max, has released the vibrant and explosive new video for her latest single, 'My Head & My Heart'.
In the video, Ava takes us on a fast-paced, exhilarating, dance-filled journey, co-directed by Charm La'Donna and Emil Nava.
Of the video, Ava says: "This is hands down my favourite music video I've ever done. For the first time, I think my fans will see the true me on the screen, and we are just getting started! Come DANCE with me!"

The latest release from Ava's critically-acclaimed album, 'Heaven & Hell' (the highest charting female debut album of last year), 'My Head & My Heart' has been streamed over 72 million times in the UK to date and is currently in heavy rotation across BBC Radio 1, Capital and Kiss.






