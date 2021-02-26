Ava Max Releases New Video For Her Latest Single 'My Head & My Heart'



In the video, Ava takes us on a fast-paced, exhilarating, dance-filled journey, co-directed by Charm La'Donna and Emil Nava.

Of the video, Ava says: "This is hands down my favourite music video I've ever done. For the first time, I think my fans will see the true me on the screen, and we are just getting started! Come DANCE with me!"



The latest release from Ava's critically-acclaimed album, 'Heaven & Hell' (the highest charting female debut album of last year), 'My Head & My Heart' has been streamed over 72 million times in the UK to date and is currently in heavy rotation across BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop sensation, Ava Max, has released the vibrant and explosive new video for her latest single, 'My Head & My Heart'.In the video, Ava takes us on a fast-paced, exhilarating, dance-filled journey, co-directed by Charm La'Donna and Emil Nava.Of the video, Ava says: "This is hands down my favourite music video I've ever done. For the first time, I think my fans will see the true me on the screen, and we are just getting started! Come DANCE with me!"The latest release from Ava's critically-acclaimed album, 'Heaven & Hell' (the highest charting female debut album of last year), 'My Head & My Heart' has been streamed over 72 million times in the UK to date and is currently in heavy rotation across BBC Radio 1, Capital and Kiss.



