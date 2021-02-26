The British Rock Band Feral Ghost Releases An Electrifying Single 'Roll The Dice'



The song have a global release on the 26th February 2021 and can be listend to on all streaming and buy sites.

As the title suggests 'Roll The Dice' is all about taking risks in life and in particular the liberation you can feel from releasing fear and accepting the outcome whatever the result. This theme is reflected in the track which starts with a gritty bass and guitar eight-bar intro that forms the base to this high energy, head-nodding, toe-tapping track.



This outstanding song is full of thrilling dynamic hooks and powerful soaring vocals that you'd expect from Feral



If Feral



FERAL GHOST is:





Andy Watt - guitar

Lisanne Otten - keys

Marino Donati - bass

Paul Castleman - drums



Feral Ghost's blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice.

The London-based group's debut album A Gathering

Feral Ghost's classic melodic sensibilities and guitar driven sound have brought comparisons with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This uplifting track demonstrates that this band is consistently producing world-class songs and continuing to go from strength to strength enthralling listeners with their energetic repertoire.The song have a global release on the 26th February 2021 and can be listend to on all streaming and buy sites.As the title suggests 'Roll The Dice' is all about taking risks in life and in particular the liberation you can feel from releasing fear and accepting the outcome whatever the result. This theme is reflected in the track which starts with a gritty bass and guitar eight-bar intro that forms the base to this high energy, head-nodding, toe-tapping track.This outstanding song is full of thrilling dynamic hooks and powerful soaring vocals that you'd expect from Feral Ghost but the rock 'n roll bluesy inspired piano is the real show-stealer. With another impressive guitar solo followed by a heavenly vocal breakdown and a triumphant final chorus, this song has it all!If Feral Ghost keeps turning out songs of this quality, then 2021 is surely going to be the year that this band becomes a household name.FERAL GHOST is: Danny Warwick - vocals, guitar Chloe Hunter - vocals, percussionAndy Watt - guitarLisanne Otten - keysMarino Donati - bassPaul Castleman - drumsFeral Ghost's blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice.The London-based group's debut album A Gathering Storm in 2014 was immediately singled out by reviewers and radio stations for its consistently strong melodies, and stadium sized hooks.Feral Ghost's classic melodic sensibilities and guitar driven sound have brought comparisons with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and Pink Floyd, as well as the indie pop and rock sounds of Coldplay and Snow Patrol. But the 6-piece band's blend of thoughtful lyrics, heartfelt vocals and infectious energy are entirely its own.



