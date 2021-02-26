Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 26/02/2021

The British Rock Band Feral Ghost Releases An Electrifying Single 'Roll The Dice'

The British Rock Band Feral Ghost Releases An Electrifying Single 'Roll The Dice'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This uplifting track demonstrates that this band is consistently producing world-class songs and continuing to go from strength to strength enthralling listeners with their energetic repertoire.
The song have a global release on the 26th February 2021 and can be listend to on all streaming and buy sites.
As the title suggests 'Roll The Dice' is all about taking risks in life and in particular the liberation you can feel from releasing fear and accepting the outcome whatever the result. This theme is reflected in the track which starts with a gritty bass and guitar eight-bar intro that forms the base to this high energy, head-nodding, toe-tapping track.

This outstanding song is full of thrilling dynamic hooks and powerful soaring vocals that you'd expect from Feral Ghost but the rock 'n roll bluesy inspired piano is the real show-stealer. With another impressive guitar solo followed by a heavenly vocal breakdown and a triumphant final chorus, this song has it all!

If Feral Ghost keeps turning out songs of this quality, then 2021 is surely going to be the year that this band becomes a household name.

FERAL GHOST is:
Danny Warwick - vocals, guitar
Chloe Hunter - vocals, percussion
Andy Watt - guitar
Lisanne Otten - keys
Marino Donati - bass
Paul Castleman - drums

Feral Ghost's blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice.
The London-based group's debut album A Gathering Storm in 2014 was immediately singled out by reviewers and radio stations for its consistently strong melodies, and stadium sized hooks.
Feral Ghost's classic melodic sensibilities and guitar driven sound have brought comparisons with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and Pink Floyd, as well as the indie pop and rock sounds of Coldplay and Snow Patrol. But the 6-piece band's blend of thoughtful lyrics, heartfelt vocals and infectious energy are entirely its own.






Most read news of the week
Pseudo-anonymous Futuristic French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announced Separation After 28 Years Journey
Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer Charlie Peacock Releases New Jazz Album "Trout Creek Ranch," Available March 5, 2021
Iconic Rock Band The Offspring Announce First New Music In Almost A Decade "Let The Bad Times Roll"
American Tears Releases Video For "Woke"
Laurie Anderson's "Big Science" Due On Red Vinyl April 9, 2021
New Music From 'Artist To Watch' Kameron Marlowe: "Sober As A Drunk"
Dangerous Times For The Dead Release New Video "Queen Of The Night"
David Bowie 'Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)' To Be Released On CD And 2XLP On March 12
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204930 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015518665313721 secs