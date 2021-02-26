glimmers Release New Single 'Fallin'





"'Fallin' sums up the complicated feelings of heartbreak. It's about how everything in your room reminds you of your ex, and the countless nights you spend staring at the ceiling fan looking for some form of relief," glimmers frontwoman Maggie Schneider shares. "Nick Pena (of the project, lostbody) wrote the lyrics to this song in just a few hours and I was immediately connected to his words. We wanted this song to sound upbeat and happy sonically to juxtapose the darker lyrical themes. Losing someone you love makes you feel like you're falling." On the new video Maggie continues, "We wanted to capture the stages of heartbreak, focusing on all of the little things in your room that serve as reminders of that person. The first shot shows me throwing all of these objects away, symbolizing this feeling of hopelessness. This one video is shot in black and white for this same reason." The release of "



On Worlds Apart, glimmers vocalist Maggie Schneider shares, "This EP means a lot to all of us because it represents two years of hard work. It is a concept record, from the very first song to the last. Each of the five songs follows the progression of a relationship, as well as the stages of heartbreak: love, loss, denial, bargaining, hope, and acceptance. Will our characters get back together? Or will they remain worlds apart? It's up to you to decide.



We decided to create a music video for each of the songs to follow this story, with each piece connecting to each other as the next episode of the relationship. Our videographer and great friend Deanna Elise brought these songs to life, and created the story with Maggie. Altogether, all five music videos create a short film, inspired by our favorite 90s and 2000s romance movies." Worlds Apart is available to pre-order ahead of its release now at cgc.lnk.to/WorldsApart



Diamonds don't shine, they glimmer. In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.



The band's debut EP Cluttered



Now, the glimmers family is ready to share the next chapter of their story. Building off of their previous EP, Worlds Apart tells the story of a relationship from its ending. The first taste of this storyline shines through their lead single "Not Good at Goodbyes," which encapsulates the feeling of being the main character in a coming of age movie.



glimmers is about connection, whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show. Look these songs in the eyes and let a glimmer of light into your cluttered heart.



glimmers is Maggie Schneider (lead vocals/piano), Alex Downtain (lead guitar), Alex Norrell (rhythm guitar/backup vocals), Ari Patwary (bass), Jeremy Russell (drums). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlanta-based rock band glimmers is excited to share their next single today with " Fallin ", premiering now with The Noise. The new single was taken from the band's upcoming EP Worlds Apart, due to be released April 23rd on Common Ground Collective. Alongside the single, glimmers is sharing the next part of a series of cinematic videos that follow a couple through the highs and lows of a relationship. Check out the video capturing the second stage of heartbreak now below."'Fallin' sums up the complicated feelings of heartbreak. It's about how everything in your room reminds you of your ex, and the countless nights you spend staring at the ceiling fan looking for some form of relief," glimmers frontwoman Maggie Schneider shares. "Nick Pena (of the project, lostbody) wrote the lyrics to this song in just a few hours and I was immediately connected to his words. We wanted this song to sound upbeat and happy sonically to juxtapose the darker lyrical themes. Losing someone you love makes you feel like you're falling." On the new video Maggie continues, "We wanted to capture the stages of heartbreak, focusing on all of the little things in your room that serve as reminders of that person. The first shot shows me throwing all of these objects away, symbolizing this feeling of hopelessness. This one video is shot in black and white for this same reason." The release of " Fallin " follows up the band's Worlds Apart debut, and opening video for the series, with single "Not Good At Goodbyes" released earlier this year.On Worlds Apart, glimmers vocalist Maggie Schneider shares, "This EP means a lot to all of us because it represents two years of hard work. It is a concept record, from the very first song to the last. Each of the five songs follows the progression of a relationship, as well as the stages of heartbreak: love, loss, denial, bargaining, hope, and acceptance. Will our characters get back together? Or will they remain worlds apart? It's up to you to decide.We decided to create a music video for each of the songs to follow this story, with each piece connecting to each other as the next episode of the relationship. Our videographer and great friend Deanna Elise brought these songs to life, and created the story with Maggie. Altogether, all five music videos create a short film, inspired by our favorite 90s and 2000s romance movies." Worlds Apart is available to pre-order ahead of its release now at cgc.lnk.to/WorldsApartDiamonds don't shine, they glimmer. In early 2020, five friends who'd been playing music together since the summer of 2019 decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective, glimmers. Meeting separately but all through mutual friends, the five members of glimmers formed as the backing band of Atlanta artist Maggie Schneider - but what started as a backing band quickly became a family.The band's debut EP Cluttered Heart introduced the 5-piece to the world through standout singles like " Don't Tell Me " and "For Me It's You." In just 5 months of being a band, the EP reached a total of 95,000 streams, receiving attention from outlets like Substream Magazine, idobi Radio, and Hot Topic. The pop/rock group find their main influences in the melodic sounds of Mayday Parade, the personal lyrics of All Time Low and the songwriting of Julia Michaels.Now, the glimmers family is ready to share the next chapter of their story. Building off of their previous EP, Worlds Apart tells the story of a relationship from its ending. The first taste of this storyline shines through their lead single "Not Good at Goodbyes," which encapsulates the feeling of being the main character in a coming of age movie.glimmers is about connection, whether it be the friendship of the bandmates or the intimate connection felt between the band and their fans at a live show. Look these songs in the eyes and let a glimmer of light into your cluttered heart.glimmers is Maggie Schneider (lead vocals/piano), Alex Downtain (lead guitar), Alex Norrell (rhythm guitar/backup vocals), Ari Patwary (bass), Jeremy Russell (drums).



