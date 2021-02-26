Gold Record Release New Single 'Luxury'





Going forward, Gold Record will continue to release new music every month of 2021. In addition to this they will be unleashing their "live from the living room" videos, dubbed "the Goldmine," to give listeners a different flare of the songs. Though they come from diverse backgrounds, their sound has found a way to invoke unity, constantly evolve, and mesh into something truly special. With plans to only build on their high volume of content, Gold Record are set to come out of the coronavirus pandemic as veritable all stars. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gold Record is a pop music collective created by lifelong friends Noah Clark, Evan Michalski, & Ryan McKone. Today the Albuquerque / Bay Area-based pop group are pleased to share their latest single "Luxury" the first pre-release track from Create New Love, their seventh studio release of this quarantine season (pre-order). Luxury debuted today at Ghettoblaster Magazine and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday to add to your favorite playlists."This was one of those fun songs that built itself up through the groove," says Gold Record's bassist Evan Michalski. He adds, "There was something so hypnotic, funky, and wonderful about the feel, that it's like a song magically appeared around it. By the time we added sax decoration and Ryan put in this 90's boy band hook in the middle - it was basically a print. The song ended up hitting all of our marks: a little bit silly, catchy, fun, and very earwormy. There was also a funny juxtaposition writing a song called 'Luxury' in the height of lockdown when we'd essentially been wearing pajamas for the past five months."Gold Record's Noah Clark recalls, "It all started on the piano." He adds, "I let that melody bounce around in my head for a few weeks before I put words to it. Normally I am all about the decorations (harmony and countermelody), but this little motif just sounded so perfect to me as consonant. So it just built up as a unison melody over the drums. When something is overly simplistic, I feel like it is by rule a bit audacious. Like, there's nothing else to it...deal with it. I can't think of anything more audacious than redefining a word for yourself that already holds meaning to everyone else. It's purposefully silly. And... in earnest, this song is just an impression of everything I loved about "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill". No one else will hear that, but that's what it is to me."Create New Love was mixed by up-and-coming, Los Angeles-by-way-of-Australia mixer Matthew Neighbour, the latest release melds Gold Record's sound into an ocean of groove. "Matthew has magic powers of bringing out the beat of these songs and really letting it lead the way" shares bassist Evan Michalski. "We basically just gave him our three favorite songs and told him to go nuts".Gold Record quickly made a name for themselves with their high volume of content. In their first 9 months as a band, Gold Record released Seven EP's with a variety of mixers including Matt Bayles, STRNGS, Aaron Hellam and Alex Newport. With this hectic release schedule Gold Record found their stride with a unique blend of percussive vocal harmonies, stacked beats, and an eclectic blend of live + sampled instruments to create an overall sound that is syncopated, fun, earwormy, dancy, and has a sense of humor. Their most recent work takes the Gold Record sound in a bigger, livelier, and more expansive direction.Going forward, Gold Record will continue to release new music every month of 2021. In addition to this they will be unleashing their "live from the living room" videos, dubbed "the Goldmine," to give listeners a different flare of the songs. Though they come from diverse backgrounds, their sound has found a way to invoke unity, constantly evolve, and mesh into something truly special. With plans to only build on their high volume of content, Gold Record are set to come out of the coronavirus pandemic as veritable all stars.



