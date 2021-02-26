Chris Young Surpasses 4 Billion Career Streams





A proud alumnus of MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN, Chris celebrated the opening of The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum performer and RCA Nashville recording artist Chris Young's impressive catalog of hits - including his eleven No. 1 singles and top 30 and rising track "Famous Friends" - has surpassed the 4 Billion streams mark worldwide. Chris got word of the total tally earlier this week while filming the soon-to-be-released "Famous Friends" music video with Kane Brown in Nashville, directed by Peter Zavadil.Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, "Famous Friends" was teased by Chris and Kane on social media last year. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane's hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville's Davidson County.Billboard declared: "The earworm of the fall and winter is undoubtedly No. 1-bound as these two 'famous friends' complement each other perfectly."An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, "Famous Friends" is Chris and Kane's first collaboration since working together on Kane's 2017 song "Setting the Night On Fire." Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris' 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour - which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena - and is a full-circle moment since Kane's first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, more than 4 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 21 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations along with a win for Performance of the Year at 2020's CMT Music Awards. Chris' brand-new single, "Famous Friends," with labelmate Kane Brown, is available to stream/download now and impacted country radio as the most-added new track at the start of the year.As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 15 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while " Hangin' On " is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with " I'm Comin' Over " becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single. These accomplishments and more landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard's top country artists of the decade.Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers - including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and " I'm Comin' Over " - the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Raised On Country World Tour, playing to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries in 2019.A proud alumnus of MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN, Chris celebrated the opening of The Chris Young Café, an on-campus teaching and performance venue for students of the university, on January 27th. The Chris Young Café also features an eye-catching "Famous Friends" outdoor mural honoring influential MTSU graduates, plus a new Tennessee Music Pathways marker unveiled at the ceremony to mark Young's success. Chris had also previously created an annual scholarship for recording industry students at MTSU.



