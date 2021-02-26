Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 26/02/2021

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green With 'Rattlesnake Shake'

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green With 'Rattlesnake Shake'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The second live track recorded at a musical celebration of the early years of Fleetwood Mac and its founder Peter Green has been released, featuring Aerosmith's, Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, performing a raucous version of ''Rattlesnake Shake'. The full band on the track includes Mick Fleetwood himself, who curated the event, alongside Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson, Zak Starkey and Rick Vito.

The release is the second taste of the stunning one-off celebration which, due to global Covid restrictions and cinema closures, is coming to a soon to be announced, video on demand online in April 2021, as well as being released in special boxset formats.

The show will be released as a 4LP Gatefold vinyl, as well as a 20-page mediabook featuring Blu-Ray and 2CD, and also a deluxe 44-page hardbound book pack featuring sleevenotes by Mick Fleetwood biographer Anthony Bozza, stunning photos from the event and behind the scenes, 4LP Gatefold vinyl, 2CD and Blu-Ray.

On February 25, 2020, mere days before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the UK, as the ongoing pandemic necessitated the suspension of modern society, a very special concert took place at the legendary Palladium in London celebrating the songs of Peter Green and the original incarnation of Fleetwood Mac.

The audience at that sold out show witnessed something unique at what would be the last live concert anyone would attend until further notice. This show also now takes on a particularly poignant meaning, with the unfortunate passing of Peter Green in July 2020.

The players gathered were an all-star cast and all of the musicians present that night had a deep and frequently far-fetched, cosmic connection to the songs.

The participants that night included Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Legendary producer Glyn Johns joined as the executive sound producer and the house band featured Mick Fleetwood himself along with Dave Bronze, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, Ricky Peterson and Rick Vito.






