Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 26/02/2021

Bishop Tha DJ Drops New Visual 'I Ain't Dead' Featuring Ullnevano And Sun Zulu!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After debuting his podcast with the album 'True OG' in 2017, Baltimore sound selecta Bishop tha DJ makes an explosive return with his new single 'I Ain't Dead' featuring Ullnevano & Sun Zulu.

Mydus' dynamic production is back again with an infectious lo-fi hip hop melody leading a new age of producers. Ullnevano and Sun Zulu provide a labyrinth of rhymes to give listeners plenty to rewind and decipher, while Bishop's infectious cuts bring a gritty edge to the mix. Add visuals directed by Sun Zulu and you begin to see elements of Hip Hop's birth, (trains, parks & the streets), that pay homage to the roots of the culture with a clear reminder.

'I Ain't Dead' is taken from Bishop tha DJ's forthcoming album entitled '#trueOGseries Vol 2: New Day Co-Op.' Based on Bishop's weekly "Podcast like a Playlist" of the same name, the album is set to feature some of the best lyricists & producers from Baltimore, Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago and all over the world. With podcast discussions with Bishop and guest rappers, producers, and media personalities, the album is promising to be a real treat for Hip Hop lovers everywhere when it drops early Spring 2021.
I Ain't Dead is out now - https://empire.ffm.to/iaintdead
linktr.ee/trueOGseries
linktr.ee/SunZulu
www.instagram.com/ullnevanohiphop
www.instagram.com/mydus






Most read news of the week
Pseudo-anonymous Futuristic French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announced Separation After 28 Years Journey
Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer Charlie Peacock Releases New Jazz Album "Trout Creek Ranch," Available March 5, 2021
Iconic Rock Band The Offspring Announce First New Music In Almost A Decade "Let The Bad Times Roll"
Laurie Anderson's "Big Science" Due On Red Vinyl April 9, 2021
New Music From 'Artist To Watch' Kameron Marlowe: "Sober As A Drunk"
David Bowie 'Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)' To Be Released On CD And 2XLP On March 12
Netflix Releases Trailer And Key Art For 'A Week Away' Musical
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Adrian Jose Went Interstellar With Their Ethereal Alt Hip Hop EP 'Astronomical'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0231540 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020828247070312 secs