Bishop Tha DJ Drops New Visual 'I Ain't Dead' Featuring Ullnevano And Sun Zulu!

www.instagram.com/mydus New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After debuting his podcast with the album 'True OG' in 2017, Baltimore sound selecta Bishop tha DJ makes an explosive return with his new single 'I Ain't Dead' featuring Ullnevano & Sun Zulu.Mydus' dynamic production is back again with an infectious lo-fi hip hop melody leading a new age of producers. Ullnevano and Sun Zulu provide a labyrinth of rhymes to give listeners plenty to rewind and decipher, while Bishop's infectious cuts bring a gritty edge to the mix. Add visuals directed by Sun Zulu and you begin to see elements of Hip Hop's birth, (trains, parks & the streets), that pay homage to the roots of the culture with a clear reminder.'I Ain't Dead' is taken from Bishop tha DJ's forthcoming album entitled '#trueOGseries Vol 2: New Day Co-Op.' Based on Bishop's weekly "Podcast like a Playlist" of the same name, the album is set to feature some of the best lyricists & producers from Baltimore, Miami, Brooklyn, Chicago and all over the world. With podcast discussions with Bishop and guest rappers, producers, and media personalities, the album is promising to be a real treat for Hip Hop lovers everywhere when it drops early Spring 2021.I Ain't Dead is out now - https://empire.ffm.to/iaintdeadlinktr.ee/trueOGserieslinktr.ee/SunZuluwww.instagram.com/ullnevanohiphopwww.instagram.com/mydus



