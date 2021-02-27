Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards



"It is our honor and privilege to represent these talented artists who are well-deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the law firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's preeminent entertainment practices raising the bar and leading the way in the music industry. Our lawyers' passion for the music industry, coupled with their deep understanding of the industry's creative and financial issues, allows us to help clients achieve their business and artistic goals."



Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with more than 25 nominations in the following categories:



Entertainer of the Year:





Female Artist of the Year:





Male Artist of the Year:





Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line



Group of the Year:

Lady A



Old Dominion



New Male Artist of the Year:



Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum



Album of the Year:

Kane Brown



Single of the Year:



Lee Brice



Song of the Year:



Old Dominion







Video of the Year:



Kane Brown







Reba McEntire

Hillary Scott

Lee Brice

Devin Dawson



Songwriter of the Year:

Josh Osborne



According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced April 18 during the 56th ACM Awards live broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS Television. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Group congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 56th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held April 18, 2021."It is our honor and privilege to represent these talented artists who are well-deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the law firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's preeminent entertainment practices raising the bar and leading the way in the music industry. Our lawyers' passion for the music industry, coupled with their deep understanding of the industry's creative and financial issues, allows us to help clients achieve their business and artistic goals."Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with more than 25 nominations in the following categories:Entertainer of the Year: Thomas RhettFemale Artist of the Year: Miranda LambertMale Artist of the Year: Thomas RhettDuo of the Year:Brooks & DunnDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineGroup of the Year:Lady A Little Big TownOld DominionNew Male Artist of the Year: Travis DenningCody JohnsonParker McCollumAlbum of the Year:Kane BrownSingle of the Year: Miranda LambertLee BriceSong of the Year: Miranda LambertOld Dominion Jesse Frasure Thomas RhettVideo of the Year: Miranda LambertKane Brown Music Event of the Year: Thomas RhettReba McEntireHillary ScottLee BriceDevin DawsonSongwriter of the Year:Josh OsborneRosen, along with Bobby Rosenbloum and Jonathan Koby, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced April 18 during the 56th ACM Awards live broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS Television.



