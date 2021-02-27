Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards

|
Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Group congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 56th annual Academy of Country Music
(ACM) Awards, to be held April 18, 2021.
"It is our honor and privilege to represent these talented artists who are well-deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the law firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's preeminent entertainment practices raising the bar and leading the way in the music industry. Our lawyers' passion for the music industry, coupled with their deep understanding of the industry's creative and financial issues, allows us to help clients achieve their business and artistic goals."
Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with more than 25 nominations in the following categories:
Entertainer of the Year:
Thomas
Rhett
Female Artist of the Year:
Miranda
Lambert
Male Artist of the Year:
Thomas
Rhett
Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little
Big Town
Old Dominion
New Male Artist of the Year:
Travis
Denning
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year:
Kane Brown
Single of the Year:
Miranda
Lambert
Lee Brice
Song of the Year:
Miranda
Lambert
Old Dominion
Jesse
Frasure
Thomas
Rhett
Video of the Year:
Miranda
Lambert
Kane Brown
Music
Event of the Year:
Thomas
Rhett
Reba McEntire
Hillary Scott
Lee Brice
Devin Dawson
Songwriter of the Year:
Josh Osborne
Rosen, along with Bobby
Rosenbloum and Jonathan Koby, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.
According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced April 18 during the 56th ACM Awards live broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS Television.