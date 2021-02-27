Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 27/02/2021

Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards

Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Group Congratulates Artists Nominated For Academy Of Country Music Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Group congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 56th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held April 18, 2021.
"It is our honor and privilege to represent these talented artists who are well-deserving of this important recognition," said Jess Rosen, co-chair of the law firm's Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents the majority of the nominated artists and songwriters. "Greenberg Traurig is fortunate to have one of the country's preeminent entertainment practices raising the bar and leading the way in the music industry. Our lawyers' passion for the music industry, coupled with their deep understanding of the industry's creative and financial issues, allows us to help clients achieve their business and artistic goals."

Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with more than 25 nominations in the following categories:

Entertainer of the Year:
Thomas Rhett

Female Artist of the Year:
Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year:
Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year:
Brooks & Dunn
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line

Group of the Year:
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

New Male Artist of the Year:
Travis Denning
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum

Album of the Year:
Kane Brown

Single of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Lee Brice

Song of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Old Dominion
Jesse Frasure
Thomas Rhett

Video of the Year:
Miranda Lambert
Kane Brown

Music Event of the Year:
Thomas Rhett
Reba McEntire
Hillary Scott
Lee Brice
Devin Dawson

Songwriter of the Year:
Josh Osborne

Rosen, along with Bobby Rosenbloum and Jonathan Koby, has been providing legal counsel for more than four decades to the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.

According to its website, the ACM Awards are presented annually to honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. Nominees are elected by the voting members of the Academy of Country Music. Winners will be announced April 18 during the 56th ACM Awards live broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS Television.






