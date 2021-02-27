Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/02/2021

Love Lola Love Releases New Single "How I Do It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn-based artist Love Lola Love has an attitude and energy that smash through speakers and straight into your bones. Today, February 26, Love Lola Love has released her latest single "How I Do It" via SILO: RCRDS, the first of several singles expected in the coming months.

Love Lola Love's sassy vocal bounces across fun beats that give a vibe of bubblegum caricature pop. Her sound is anti-pop that squashes your previous notions of the genre. Say's the artist of "How I Do It," "Anyone who's lived in NYC knows how tough it can be. I def have had a love/hate relationship with it. This song was inspired by Lizzo's 'Good As Hell' which is one of my fav self-love anthems. Living loud with absolutely zero fucks."
Listen to "How I Do It" here: https://lnk.to/howidoit

Love Lola Love's music is dynamic enough on its own, but it's adaptable in the sync world as well. Love Lola Love's most recent release, "Bold" soared to the top of iTunes charts the first week of release, hitting #1 on the Luxembourg House charts, and Top 10 in 10 different countries. The Williams Family, a popular dance crew posted a video with the track, blowing it up even more. Love Lola Love has had many features including MEN$A's "Nothing Like This" which was featured in an advertisement campaign for Old Navy. Her first single "Bang!" was included in the soundtrack for the Kevin Smith film Yoga Hosers starring Johnny Depp and Lilly Rose-Depp. "Bang!" was also featured in an advertisement for Chanel in 2017. Love Lola Love can be described as the sonic equivalent of a double-take and impossible to miss out on.

Available on all streaming platforms, SILO: RCRDS releases tracks from SILO: MUSIC's talent featured in popular film, television, and video game scores that resonated with audiences and devoured via music discovery app Shazam, marking the first time SILO artists' music is available for public consumption. Releases put out from SILO: RCRDS help tie together the talents of SILO's expansive roster through different lenses. Their most recent EP release, "New Standards," features carefully selected jazz reimaginations from OH1, Chris Avantgarde, Ben Preston, and ALLISTER X. Future releases will provide a curated collection of sync tracks, tied to a common theme. Grouping these collections in themes allows sync music to become more readily accessible to the general consumer. SILO champions their roster by presenting them in all applicable areas of the music market, showing their true passion for the artists that they work with.






