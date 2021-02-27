"AP" By Pop Smoke Is Out Now





Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop Smoke's new track "AP" is out now. The new song is featured in Eddie Huang's forthcoming directorial debut for the Focus Features' film BOOGIE, which is in theaters March 5th. The film is the coming-of-age story of Alfred "Boogie" Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. The film prominently features Pop Smoke in his debut acting role, playing Monk, New York City's greatest amateur basketball player. "AP" is the first taste of the film's soundtrack, which has been curated and is being released by Victor Victor Worldwide/ Republic Records/ Universal Music."AP" arrives as the trailer for BOOGIE hit over 30M views combined, with the trailer on Pop Smoke'schannel reaching #2 on the YouTube trending global chart. All this after Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, sits in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart, the album's 27th week in the Top 5 after debuting at #1 in July. To date, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has over 8B streams, launched two RIAA certified platinum songs in " Hello " and "Got It On Me," one 2x platinum song ("What You Know About Love"), one 3x platinum ("Dior"), and the 4x platinum "For The Night." "Dior" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance and to date, Pop Smoke has amassed more than 13.1B streams worldwide and counting.Christened "Brooklyn Rap's Homecoming King" by The New York Times, noted for bringing "a sense of excitement to New York rap that had been absent for years" by Complex, and averaging nearly ten million monthly listeners on Spotify, Pop Smoke carried Brooklyn as the Borough's next icon in the wings. His breakthrough 2019 mixtape Meet The Woo has 280 million streams globally and in a stellar review, Pitchfork claimed, "The Brooklyn rapper makes good on the promise of 'Welcome to the Party' with a debut full of the hardest, dirtiest tracks he can manage." He turned up at the top of 2020 with the Gold certified Meet The Woo 2 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200. Meanwhile eight certified singles, including five that are platinum or multi-platinum, garnered a combined certification of 10M.




