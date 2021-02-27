Breakout Duo Command Sisters Share Brand New Single "Rain On My Parade" Out Now





Despite the emotional subject matter, Command Sisters deliver the heavy hitting lyrics in their undeniable signature style full of boldness, seduction and raw truth. Being honest and transparent has always been a key part of who they are and this single is no different. "This song and subject matter is something most people can connect with - whether it's mental health causing havoc in your life, a toxic relationship, or the pandemic and financial struggles. Bad things happen to good people all the time." They continued, "Writing "Rain On My Parade" was the release of all those feelings we had bottled up."



"Rain On My Parade" is the first new musical offering from Command Sisters in 2021. Over the last year, Command Sisters have turned heads and caught listeners attention with their dramatic style and even hotter hooks. Their singles, "Steal Your Heart," "Feel Good," "Lonely Lullaby," "I Like It," and "I Can Do What I Want To" have gained them a loyal following among critics and fans alike. Billboard praised "I Like It," as "a catchy, guitar-driven track about a fiery, undeniable attraction."

Stay tuned for the official video for the single expected in the coming weeks and much more from Command Sisters.



Command Sisters—Charlotte and Sarah Command—wield the power to turn popular culture red, the color being a signature feature of a finely-crafted image. After playing together since childhood, the siblings honed on a distinct sound and style that has brought them to what you get today. Sarah drew on a lifelong love of shred gods, such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Orianthi, as Charlotte nodded to the songcraft of Sia and The Weeknd, cultivating a sharp signature sound steeped in mind-blowing musicality and tight hooks. Their sense of style got just as loud with a crimson take on high fashion. This careful presentation turned heads. Not only did they perform across the United States and Canada, but they attracted partners such as Martin Guitars, PRS Guitars, Marshall Amps, MAC Cosmetics, and Boss/Roland, to name a few. Additionally, they cultivated a fervent social media following through consistently eye-popping posts. Mind you, they impressively did all of this without one official release. After inking a deal with 21 Entertainment, Universal Music Canada, and Republic Records, Command Sisters are primed for a bold breakthrough.




