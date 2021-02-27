YG & Big Sean Connect For "Go Big" From The Coming 2 America Soundtrack

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Def Jam Recordings is set to release of the Coming 2 America
(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on March 5. The album arrives on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music
and all streaming platforms alongside the highly anticipated comedy Coming 2 America, which premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories the same day. It notably serves as the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic, Coming To America.
Soundtrack
features previously released song "I'm A King," from Def Jam buzzworthy rapper Bobby
Sessions and multiple Grammy nominee including Best New Artist and Record of the Year Megan Thee Stallion.
Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York - where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America
return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen
Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley
Snipes, Leslie
Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America
the most anticipated comedy film of the year.
Coming 2 America
is directed by Craig
Brewer, from Paramount Pictures
in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy
Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya
Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David
Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David
Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Kevin
Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya
Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.