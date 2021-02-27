Mickey Guyton Nominated For ACM New Female Artist Of The Year



music.amazon.com/albums/B08WR5T552 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter Mickey Guyton releases a special Amazon Original cover of Beyonce's hit "If I Were a Boy" today. The song is available exclusively only on Amazon Music as part of their slate of Black History Month content highlighting the far-reaching impact of Black music pioneers who have created radical and innovative work."It was important for me to record 'If I Were A Boy' because I have been fighting in country music for so long to just be accepted for who I am," shares Mickey. "This song represents the release and the birth of something new. Really this song means so much more to me, and has a completely different meaning, than when I first heard it."For the single image, Mickey collaborated with interdisciplinary artist Jamilla Okuba to create an original piece of art. Mickey notes, "I discovered Jamilla through Instagram, and it has been really important for me to support Black Art in whatever capacity that is. When this project came together, I knew Jamilla needed to create the artwork, and it's just so beautiful that we're able to do this together." She continues, "When people see the cover art for my version of 'If I Were A Boy,' I really hope that people don't see me, but that they see themselves."Earlier today, Mickey received an Academy of Country Music nomination for New Female Artist of the Year. Last year, Mickey made history as the first solo Black female country artist to perform on the ACM Awards. Accompanied by labelmate Keith Urban, Mickey performed "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" which was hailed as one of the best performances of the night with Rolling Stone noting, "Guyton knocked it out of the park demonstrating that she's got a world-class set of pipes as well as something important to say."Mickey's powerful and autobiographical track "Black Like Me" is currently nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards making Mickey the first Black female solo artist to earn a nomination in a country category. Mikey recently performed "Black Like Me" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the track was named one of the Top 10 songs of 2020 by Billboard, The Associated Press, Rolling Stone and NPR.www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/black-history-month-2021music.amazon.com/albums/B08WR5T552



