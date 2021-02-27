Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/02/2021

Ben Haenow Reimagines Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing' For Second 'Cafe Covers' Album

Ben Haenow Reimagines Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing' For Second 'Cafe Covers' Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With alluring vocals and an abundance of passion, Ben Haenow has released an acoustic rendition of Marvin Gaye's iconic 1982 hit 'Sexual Healing'. The former X Factor winner has beautifully captured the essence of the original while adding an extra layer of vulnerability.

To make the song even more intimate, Ben has stripped back the familiar production and brought his vocals to the forefront. The platinum selling artist, who is set to become a dad for the first time this year, is sure to evoke an array of emotions with his heartfelt delivery.

Ben recorded his interpretation of 'Sexual Healing' exclusively for Double J Music's second 'Café Covers' album. The accomplished singer-songwriter features on the record alongside various other talented musicians including: Katie Melua, Nina Nesbitt and Lemar.

Speaking about his captivating new cover, Ben Haenow said:

"I've always loved Marvin Gaye and especially this track, so I really enjoyed working on a stripped back acoustic version for the new 'Café Covers' album. The mood on these albums is always a chilled vibe and though the lyrics to 'Sexual Healing' are pretty raunchy, I think they lent themselves well to a more vulnerable stripped back version.

"It's always an honour to feature on cool compilation albums alongside so many other great artists. Thanks again to the guys at Double J Music for having me on the cut."

'Café Covers, Vol. 2' is available now on CD and all digital platforms. Physical copies can be purchased from HMV and Amazon.

The carefully-curated compilation follows Double J Music's first 'Café Covers' album which was released last year to great acclaim. The debut instalment featured Ben Haenow's much-loved rendition of 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie.

With 'Sexual Healing', Ben has once again showcased his remarkable ability to take any song and make it his own. The exceptionally talented musician, who released his charity single 'If You're Lonely' last year, is currently writing more original material and he is certain to ascend to even greater heights in 2021.






Most read news of the week
Pseudo-anonymous Futuristic French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announced Separation After 28 Years Journey
Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer Charlie Peacock Releases New Jazz Album "Trout Creek Ranch," Available March 5, 2021
Iconic Rock Band The Offspring Announce First New Music In Almost A Decade "Let The Bad Times Roll"
New Music From 'Artist To Watch' Kameron Marlowe: "Sober As A Drunk"
David Bowie 'Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)' To Be Released On CD And 2XLP On March 12
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Haunted Shed Release Psychedelic New Single 'Umami Bomb'
Adrian Jose Went Interstellar With Their Ethereal Alt Hip Hop EP 'Astronomical'
Toronto's Emerging Singer/Songwriter Renforshort Releases "Virtual Reality," Stunning New Track And Video Out Now


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189970 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010998249053955 secs