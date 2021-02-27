Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 27/02/2021

Claire Rosinkranz Releases Real Life Bundle Featuring New Tracks "Real Life" & "Parking Lot"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gen Z singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz releases Real Life, a bundle featuring two new tracks, "Real Life" & "Parking Lot" today via Universal Music.

At just 17-years-old, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and ballerina, Claire Rosinkranz buzzed to the forefront of the conversation this Summer with the independent release of her debut EP, BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd in June 2020. Her song "Backyard Boy" gained unprecedented traction on TikTok, inspiring nearly 3 million video recreations, and sparking a highly competitive signing effort from labels around the world.
In addition to generating over 91 million Spotify streams, it captured #1 on the Spotify Global and U.S. Viral 50 Charts, with the EP exceeding 350 million global streams. With outlets like BuzzFeed, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Coup de Main and Genius chronicling her rapid rise, not to mention The New York Times naming "Backyard Boy" one of their "Best Songs of 2020," Claire Rosinkranz is poised to become one of the year's most unexpected and significant breakout acts.

Get the newly released BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd (Remixes) EP, which features guest appearances from artists including ROLE MODEL, Jeremy Zucker, Rakeem Miles & Hauskey. Listen to her recent collaboration with Sarcastic Sounds and Clinton Kane, "Change Ur Mind."






