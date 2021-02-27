Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 27/02/2021

Kate Clark - Emerging Country Artist - Today Releases Debut Single And Lyric Video "No Halo"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "No Halo," the debut single and lyric video released today (February 26) by emerging country artist KATE CLARK, announces the arrival of a fresh talent who's been gifted with an expressive, elastic voice matched with her sharp yet vulnerable sense of songwriting. With KATE's introspective lyrics about maintaining a strong self-identity in the face of life's obstacles and a melodically bright, uplifting chorus, the song is "a melting pot of old-school and new-school," says the Nashville-based and Austin-born-and-raised artist. "No Halo" was co-written and produced by David Lyndon Huff, whose extensive Nashville credits include producing the Doobie Brothers' multi-artist tribute album Southbound with such artists as the Zac Brown Band and Vince Gill, and who is the younger brother of renowned producer Dann Huff. Listen to the song here and watch the lyric video here.

KATE plans to keep the excitement building throughout 2021; the singer and songwriter will release a series of singles, a song per month, alternating between original tracks and striking reinterpretations of songs by Oasis ("Wonderwall"), the Doobie Brothers ("Black Water"), and Justin Timberlake ("Drink You Away").

With "No Halo," KATE aims straight for the heart with lyrics such as "It ain't easy/ Nothing's ever fair/You, me and God know/You can still be good with no halo."

"Writing 'No Halo' was both unfortunately and fortunately a very easy topic for me to write about," reveals KATE. "Perfection. Why do we seek perfection? We know it's unattainable, but even knowing this we put ourselves down. For girls and women especially, we're conditioned from a young age to be 'good'…you know, 'be a good girl.' I was far from perfect. I endured profound pain that over the years turned into profound joy and freedom. It's amazing what real self-acceptance can do for the human spirit. The 'Halo' to me represented perfection, so the title 'No Halo' just made sense. I hope when people hear this song it can be another reminder, in the midst of commerce selling perfection, to embrace your 'flaws," learn from your failures, and most importantly allow yourself to grow. You can still and always will be good if you can love yourself just as you are, right where you are, even if you've misplaced your 'halo' or you never had one to begin with."






Most read news of the week
Pseudo-anonymous Futuristic French Electronic Duo Daft Punk Announced Separation After 28 Years Journey
Grammy Award-Winning Record Producer Charlie Peacock Releases New Jazz Album "Trout Creek Ranch," Available March 5, 2021
Iconic Rock Band The Offspring Announce First New Music In Almost A Decade "Let The Bad Times Roll"
New Music From 'Artist To Watch' Kameron Marlowe: "Sober As A Drunk"
David Bowie 'Something In The Air (Live Paris 99)' To Be Released On CD And 2XLP On March 12
Becky G & Burna Boy Release New Single 'Rotate'
Haunted Shed Release Psychedelic New Single 'Umami Bomb'
Adrian Jose Went Interstellar With Their Ethereal Alt Hip Hop EP 'Astronomical'
Toronto's Emerging Singer/Songwriter Renforshort Releases "Virtual Reality," Stunning New Track And Video Out Now


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0203061 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019466876983643 secs