Country 28/02/2021

Jonah Prill Releases Latest Single 'You Remind Me'

Jonah Prill Releases Latest Single 'You Remind Me'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer/songwriter Jonah Prill blames it on the whiskey with the release of his latest single, "You Remind Me." Written with Ryan Hayes and Justin Olmstead, this single two steps onto the scene with traction and cross-genre appeal. Shining a light on the one that got away, "You Remind Me" tells the classic story of a time where a spark and a youthful heart were not enough to stall a love on the run and keep the fire lit. From Montana mornings to Nashville nights, "You Remind Me" drives listeners down an all too familiar road of reliving a former love through everyday experiences. Prill's baritone voice blends into pop-driven melodies with small hints of traditional country present in the slide guitar and the banjo.
"I'm thrilled to be releasing my second song as an independent artist. Being from Montana, I can't wait to share my unique upbringing through country roots, with a modern rock and pop tone," shares Prill.

Country music's newest flame kicks up the dust to deliver a one-of-a-kind track to be enjoyed by all audiences. It takes a powerful song to come along and make a listener feel at ease in the relation of the lyrics while also wanting to get up and dance at the same time. With a fan base of almost 1 million and counting across Instagram and Tik Tok, Prill keeps followers craving new music with his genuine tone and country charm. Fans will not want to miss what this rising star has in store for the coming months!






