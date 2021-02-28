Diarra Releases New Single 'Set Free'



"They said 'justice is every human's right' Meanwhile my people been fighting for justice for way too long and still seem so far away from it. SET US FREE!" said Diarra, describing the song and video.

"I was inspired to help craft a vision with Diarra after hearing 'Set Free'.. as horrific as the pandemic has been- I believe in some ways there's been a huge blessing.. an opportunity to sit still, really focus in on everything that's been happening around us and to intentionally discern what our role is .. this video, this song.. is artistic activism .. I don't want people to get comfortable-I don't ever want to go back to the way things were .. I want to be better.. I want us all to be better" - Meagan Good

"Set Free" was produced by Riley Urick.



Diarra Sylla or simply Diarra, is a French-Senegalese singer, dancer and model. She is best known for winning the Sen P'tit Gallé competition in 2016. Though she was born in Paris, France she was raised in Dakar, Senegal where she discovered her love of singing at the age of six. Growing up, Diarra learned and now speaks three languages fluently (French, Wolof and English), which has allowed her brand to reach a multinational audience. Diarra was also notably the first member chosen by entertainment entrepreneur New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French-Senegalese singer, dancer and model Diarra premiered her new single "Set Free" with a music video directed by actress Meagan Good. Released during Black History Month, the stunning visual is a statement piece on equality and freedom."They said 'justice is every human's right' Meanwhile my people been fighting for justice for way too long and still seem so far away from it. SET US FREE!" said Diarra, describing the song and video."I was inspired to help craft a vision with Diarra after hearing 'Set Free'.. as horrific as the pandemic has been- I believe in some ways there's been a huge blessing.. an opportunity to sit still, really focus in on everything that's been happening around us and to intentionally discern what our role is .. this video, this song.. is artistic activism .. I don't want people to get comfortable-I don't ever want to go back to the way things were .. I want to be better.. I want us all to be better" - Meagan Good"Set Free" was produced by Riley Urick.Diarra Sylla or simply Diarra, is a French-Senegalese singer, dancer and model. She is best known for winning the Sen P'tit Gallé competition in 2016. Though she was born in Paris, France she was raised in Dakar, Senegal where she discovered her love of singing at the age of six. Growing up, Diarra learned and now speaks three languages fluently (French, Wolof and English), which has allowed her brand to reach a multinational audience. Diarra was also notably the first member chosen by entertainment entrepreneur Simon Fuller for the 14 member global pop group Now United. While other endeavors include dancing and modeling, Diarra focuses foremost on her singing as it is the truest form she can express herself. Diarra's latest form of expression comes to us with her newest single "Set Free." Diarra is looking to take the rest of 2021 by storm with her trifecta of talent giving her seamlessly endless potential. This includes her first solo EP executive produced by afrobeats multi-platinum producer KDDO. With an eventful year ahead, Diarra will be working hard, looking to begin her solo journey and engage with her international fans in addition to introducing a more intimate side to the entity that is, Diarra Sylla.



