'Kid Cosmic' And The Sonic Courage - Music By Andy Bean From The Netflix Original Animated Series Now Available





Speaking about how the series' unconventional score was dreamed up, Bean said, "Craig [McCracken] described his vision for Dr. Fang and The Gang (the fictional band that provides much of the score) to me more than five years ago, and I started writing songs in character as the group immediately - even before I knew any other details about the show. We wanted the music in Kid Cosmic to sound like it was being pulled from an old record in The Kid's collection. This is that record!"



Fictional bands credited on the soundtrack include:

Dr. Fang and the Gang - a forgotten 60's/70's psychadelic garage band (The Kid's favorite!)



Cepha Pond and The Muzzy Hill Boys - a 50's rockabilly country group

And MORE...

Purchase and stream: https://ffm.to/kid-cosmic-and-the-sonic-courage



Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid's dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they're really bad at it,and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.



Andy Bean is an Emmy-nominated songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist specializing in music for animation.

He began his career as one half of the retro duo, The Two Man Gentlemen Band, first performing in New York city's parks and subways before taking the act on the road for the better part of a decade. The duo's irreverent songwriting and high-energy live performances won them a fiercely devoted (if modestly sized) following across the United States and Europe.

Through his work with the band, Andy landed his first composing gig scoring Disney's Emmy-nominated animated series, Wander Over Yonder. His frantic banjo-driven sci-fi scores and heartfelt songwriting for the show earned him two

He is currently the composer and songwriter for Disney's international hit pre-school series, Puppy Dog Pals, and songwriter for Disney Jr's Muppet Babies re-boot (for which he received his first Emmy nomination). Between the two, he's written over three-hundred songs across dozens of genres and scored over one-hundred episodes.

For his latest project, Netflix's Kid Cosmic, Andy created much of the soundtrack under the guise of a fictional 70s psychedelic garage punk band, Dr. Fang & The Gang. The propulsive rock and roll score combines with the show's distinctive art style to create exhilarating musical-action sequences unique in children's television.

