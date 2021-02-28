'Country Vogue' Artist Ashlie Amber Debuts "Those Nights"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ashlie Amber
does more than bend the rules; she completely shatters the narrow boundaries of a genre with her single "Those Nights
"- now available to stream/download on all platforms. Amber
sat down with American Songwriter to unveil "Those Nights
" in an exclusive premiere, revealing not only the story behind the song, but also the origins of Ashlie Amber.
"It's a song about passion," Amber
tells American Songwriter. "It's a song about when you first start dating somebody and you're both really into each other. You're emerged, engulfed in the relationship. You just want to be with each other all the time-you're messing each other's sleep schedules. It's also about hanging out with your best friend."
In addition to being her first release of 2021, "Those Nights
" serves as the first self-penned release of her career, along with the launch of her publishing company Diva Music
Group. Collaborating with Universal songwriter Morgan
Matthews - who recently celebrated a Billboard #1 as the producer of Alicia Keys
and Miguel's "Show Me Love
"- Ashlie Amber
reminds us that country music was born from rhythm and blues.
Building her own empire from the ground up, Ashlie Amber
no longer identifies as a country artist— she is Country Vogue; it's not a genre, it's a lifestyle. American Songwriter offered their praise, stating, "The fact that Amber
rose above is no surprise, as she puts it, she doesn't take 'no' for an answer. Instead, she'll merely find another way to her goal" (American Songwriter/Jacob Uitti).
Ashlie Amber
is courageously and shamelessly embracing the full magnitude of her artistry, and her faith in her Country Vogue sub-culture is contagious. In their announcement of "Those Nights," Forbes noted, "With sultry vocals, R&B influenced beats and country storytelling, Amber
is well on her way to making a mark within the country genre" (Forbes/Annie Reuter).
"Nashville and the country music community have truly welcomed me with open arms," she reveals. "Country music isn't defined by the banjos and the fiddles; it's about being authentic, to your core. If I pretended to be anyone other than myself, I can't imagine I'd still be standing here today."
"Those Nights
" is available now on all platforms ! Read Ashlie Amber's full interview and exclusive premiere with American Songwriter HERE. For more, visit www.ashlieamber.com and connect with @ashlieamberofficial on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.