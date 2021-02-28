Brazil Alt-Rockers Pentral Debuts Tim Palmer-Mixed 'Silent Trees' + Manntra 'Barren King' (Metal-Folk)





Cover artwork by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brazilian progressive rock / metal trio Pentral have announced they will be releasing their debut single 'Silent Trees'. This is the first taste of the band's debut album 'What Lies Ahead of Us', which will be released in May 2021. Suitably named, this lead single is accompanied by a wonderful video filmed in the wilds of their native Amazon forest.For the ten tracks comprising this album, the trio worked with legendary producer Tim Palmer (David Bowie's Tin Machine, The Mission, HIM, U2, Robert Plant, Tears For Fears, Ozzy Osbourne, Goo Goo Dolls, Pearl Jam).Hailing from Belem in the north of Brazil, Pentral is made up of Victor Lima (vocals, guitars, songwriter, lyrics), Vagner Lima (drummer) and Joe Ferri (bass guitar). Their unique take on alternative rock can be described as progressive, heavy, groovy and melodic, while the band also deliver a strong political message about what is going on in Brazil and all over the world.Victor Lima lends some insight into this music: "This is a story about a man and a woman, who live in the woods. The forest is invaded... The only way I believe things can be solved is through the power of love. The album is like a journey of three characters (a woman, a man and their child) passing through the many issues addressed in the lyrics on this album".Pentral stands for 'spirit' in Latin, indicating the premise of the message this band is trying to inspire via their sound - the need to transcend this material world through the power of music, without losing connection with reality and human frailties.Being from the Amazon forest, this heavy power trio deeply is influenced by their roots, their music strongly attached to many global influences while trying to honor Brazil's groove and unique harmonies, progressive rock, metal music, atmosphere and melody.This debut album sums up years of experimentation among such parallel universes and the search for human awareness of the environment, peace and equality. While known in their native Brazil, mostly through touring efforts, Pentral is ready for their music to transcend borders."This album is like a "declaration", conceived well before COVID-19 emerged. But it kind of fits the current reality we´re experiencing. This pandemic is the outcome of the unfriendly way we've been treating our environment and ourselves as well, and it served to expose our insensitivity, our lack of empathy. We are hopeful that this music reaches the ears and minds of folks all over the world, inspiring them to listen, think and act," says Victor Lima.As of March 5, 'Silent Trees' will be available across online music stores and streaming platforms, including Apple Music. This single can already be pre-saved on Spotify.All songs written by Victor LimaProduced by Pentral and Tim PalmerCo-produced and engineered by Sergio Fouad and Cesar BotinhaJustin Shturtz - masteringTim Palmer - mixing, additional guitars, percussion and keyboardsVictor Lima - vocals and guitarsVagner Lima - drumsJoe Ferri - bass guitarCover artwork by Heidi Teillefer.



