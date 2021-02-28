Canadian Punks Belvedere Releasing New Album 'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense" On May 14, 2021



Stream the single here: https://belv.lnk.to/GGR.



Belvedere's Steve Rawles says, "This song speaks of the average worker and the system that benefits off their labour. While the rich can hide behind laws, regulations and a corporate veil that doesn't hold them accountable for their actions, the worker never gets ahead and has no chance of closing the wage and lifestyle gap. The Retreat in the title refers to the general populace demanding better conditions."

'Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense' features guest vocalists



The album was recorded at Echo Base Studio in Calgary, produced by Casey Lewis and Steve Rawles, and engineered mixed & mastered by Casey Lewis. Each label is carrying 3 exclusive vinyl variants of the LP, available for pre-order here: https://belv.lnk.to/GGR.



Additional merch items include:

- American Socks partnership (limited run of album-themed socks)

- Full line of new t-shirt/tank top

- Album-themed Skateboard Deck

Album artwork by Heather Mclean @ Hyphea, additional layout by Sebastien Theriault @ Steriodesign.



Canadian skate-punk legends Belvedere barely need an introduction. They are heroes of fast, furious, melodic punk, who've never lost sight of their roots.



2020 marked the 25th year of the band's history, but since all of their tours were moved to 2021; the band felt the need to write and record their 6th full-length instalment, Hindsight Is The Sixth Sense. The album features a furious mix of old and new. The new direction in song writing is attributed to new members Dan Wollach on guitar and Ryan Mumby on bass. The all-familiar speed, the riffs, the insightful lyrics and singalong harmonies are all still there thanks to drummer, Casey Lewis and lead singer & founder, Steve Rawles.



